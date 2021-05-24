We want to see photos of gardeners

I love the chance from time to time to put together these collections of some of my favorite GPOD posts from the past. It is so fun looking through the old posts and rediscovering some of the really lovely and inspiring gardens that have been shared through the years. And what could be more fun than selecting some of the best posts featuring mid- to late-spring gardens? There is nothing better than that time period when the cold weather is really, officially gone but the heat of summer hasn’t yet arrived and the garden is full of flowers and promise.