A Tempting Mix of Unusual Bokeh: Leica 21mm F1.4 Summilux Review

Posted by 
The Phoblographer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you want a wide-angle with unique bokeh and plenty of flare potential, look no further. The latest high-end lenses brag about uniform sharpness across every pixel of the photograph. But, for those who find uniformity boring, there’s the Leica 21mm f1.4 Summilux ASPH. The ultra-wide, ultra-bright M-mount lens delivers more character than technical perfection. But, more than that, the lens delivers a variety of character, from the varying shapes of the bokeh to several different types of flare.

ABOUT

For over a decade, the Phoblographer has been bridging the gap between the art and tech world.

 http://thephoblographer.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
