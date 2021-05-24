A Tempting Mix of Unusual Bokeh: Leica 21mm F1.4 Summilux Review
If you want a wide-angle with unique bokeh and plenty of flare potential, look no further. The latest high-end lenses brag about uniform sharpness across every pixel of the photograph. But, for those who find uniformity boring, there's the Leica 21mm f1.4 Summilux ASPH. The ultra-wide, ultra-bright M-mount lens delivers more character than technical perfection. But, more than that, the lens delivers a variety of character, from the varying shapes of the bokeh to several different types of flare.