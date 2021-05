Title favourites Raja Casablanca boast an outstanding CAF Confederation Cup away record ahead of a quarter-final first leg against Orlando Pirates in South Africa on Sunday. A Moroccan outfit that includes star forwards in Soufiane Rahimi and Ben Malango won all six group matches by scoring five goals at home and eight away while conceding none. They became the team to beat in the African equivalent of the UEFA Europa League after outclassing 2020 runners-up Pyramids in Egypt, where few visiting clubs win, much less by three goals.