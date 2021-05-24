newsbreak-logo
RIS seeks an Admissions Assistant

By Wanted in Rome
wantedinrome.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRome International School is seeking an Admissions Assistant to provide a timely and effective support to prospective families throughout the admission process. • Manage leads pipeline through daily outreach via phone/email. • Organize informational meetings with prospective students and families. • Support the organization of admissions events. • Collect required...

www.wantedinrome.com
Teton County, WYbuckrail.com

Office Assistant

The Grand Teton Music Festival (GTMF) seeks a part-time Office Assistant to start immediately. GTMF offers competitive compensation, commensurate on experience. To apply, please submit a cover letter and resume to [email protected]. JOB SUMMARY:. The Office Assistant is responsible for the daily operation of the GTMF administrative office. DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES:
Jobsbuckrail.com

Assistant Buyer

Purpose: This job contributes to JD High Country Outfitters’ success through direct support of Buyers and Department Managers across the entire merchandise lifecycle to achieve sales, gross margin and inventory goals. Core Accountabilities:. Build a highly satisfied and loyal customer base through active sales floor engagement, community involvement and customer...
Portland, ORthelundreport.org

Chiropractic Assistant

To The Point PDX is growing and looking to hire a part-time Chiropractic Assistant (if you do not have a CA, we will help you get the certification). To The Point PDX is Portland's best acupuncture and dry needling clinic for runners, athletes and first time acupuncture patients. We are a dedicated and passionate team. We love our patients and advocating for the acupuncture profession. Even if you’re new to the industry of acupuncture and dry needling, we want to hear from you! Medical office experience is preferred. Ultimately we’re looking for a special individual who is a good culture fit, respectful and willing to learn! Check out our website (https://tothepointpdx.com) and Google Reviews to get a good feel for what we do. Duties and skills needed are listed below.
Real Estatewestminstereconomicdevelopment.org

Development Assistance

Our team is ready to assist new businesses and developments, work with existing businesses, and set the stage for future development and redevelopment opportunities. We track all commercial real estate in the city, provide detailed demographic information, and are your source for information concerning business development in Westminster.
New York City, NYNew York Post

CUNY to forgo admissions tests until 2023

The City University of New York won’t require prospective students to take the SAT or ACT exams to be admitted through the spring of 2023, under a proposal to be voted on by the public university’s board May 24. CUNY, along with many other universities, temporarily scrubbed the requirement in...
Congress & Courtsswillinoisnews.com

Bryant seeks clarification on rental assistance bill

A bill that would expand pandemic-related rental assistance programs passed the Senate late last month. House Bill 2877 creates the COVID-19 Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program Act, which will use federal Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) dollars to assist renters who continue to struggle in the COVID-19 pandemic. The program will...
Nashua, NHnashuacc.edu

Express Admissions May 17 Thru August

Students receiving a New Hampshire high school diploma Students receiving a New Hampshire high school diploma in 2021. Students who completed or are completing the HiSET in New Hampshire in 2021. New Hampshire home school students graduating in 2021. Students who live in a different state but will be receiving...
Cottonwood, AZSignalsAZ

City of Cottonwood is Seeking Volunteers for Victim Assistance Program

Under general supervision, this position supplements and enhances the activities of the Victim Assistance Program, and ensures victims of crimes are aware of support and assistance series available to them and performs related duties as assigned. This position will work out of the Victim Services office in the Cottonwood Municipal Court.
New Orleans, LAtulane.edu

Admissions Webinar - Humanities & Social Sciences

Join us on June 23, 2021 to learn more about Tulane's School of Professional Advancement Humanities and Social Sciences degree and certificate programs. SoPA faculty and admissions staff will review our Humanities and Social Sciences program, as well as topics including SoPA's close connections with industry, career opportunities for graduates, and the admissions process.
Polk, MObuffaloreflex.com

OACAC’s Weatherization Assistance Program is now seeking applicants

Ozarks Area Community Action Corp.’s Weatherization Assistance Program is seeking applicants in Dallas, Barry, Christian, Dade, Greene, Lawrence, Polk, Stone, Taney and Webster counties in southwest Missouri. Weatherization is a free service for renters and homeowners who income-qualify. Crews insulate attics, walls and floors, as well as perform infiltration measures to increase the energy efficiency of homes and lower utility bills. All gas heating systems and water heaters are tested for health and safety, and are repaired or replaced if a problem is detected.
CollegesInside Higher Ed

Making Graduate Admissions Inclusive

Graduate admissions across the country are on the precipice of a potential transformation due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s exposure of social inequality coupled with the social response to racial injustice in the U.S. This unprecedented year has laid bare the need for equitable access to higher education such that all Americans have equal opportunity of success for themselves and their families. Inequality in graduate education is starkly evident in the National Science Foundation’s 2019 Annual Survey of Earned Doctorates. According to the report, people of color who are U.S. citizens or permanent residents earned only 16 percent of doctorates that year, even though the Census Bureau reports that they were 39 percent of Americans in 2020. We can and should do better.
Waterford Township, MIwaterfordmi.gov

Waterford Youth Assistance Seeks Volunteers!

The Waterford Youth Assistance (WYA) is in need of volunteers. The Executive Board is looking for a Treasurer and the organization overall would greatly appreciate anyone willing to volunteer some time or other resources. The WYA is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization which has been serving the community of Waterford, MI since 1962. The WYA mission is to strengthen youth and families and reduce the incidence of delinquency, abuse, and neglect through community involvement. The WYA supports the development of healthy Waterford families by offering family education classes, workshops, youth enrichment and camp scholarships for families who may need financial assistance, among a host of other activities. This is in large part accomplished through the generosity of local community sponsors, donations and generous volunteers. If you would like more information visit the website, https://waterfordyouthassistance.com/ Or you can contact the WYA office at (248)618-7683, or email to waterfordya@msn.com.
Atlanta, GAmorehouse.edu

Step-by-step Admissions Guide

Complete your FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Aid) by May 1st. Complete your application for UNCF Scholarships. Complete any verification requirements to be eligible for financial aid. If selected, you will receive communication from the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA). Follow the prompts and submit the required documents. Step...
Charleston, WVucwv.edu

Admissions Team Earns Engagement Excellence Award

UC Admissions Earns Engagement Excellence Award from PlatformQ. “We started partnering with PlatformQ a year ago as covid upended all plans for face-to-face events on campus,” stated Dr. Beth Wolfe, UC Executive Vice President of Enrollment Management. “Their software allows us to present live webcasts to students on any topic and we have hosted (probably close to) 30 events in the past year for prospective and admitted students on everything from our degree programs to financial aid to a walk-through of our online application form.”
Collegessandiegouniontribune.com

University of California drops SAT scores for admission

The University of California won’t consider SAT and ACT scores that are submitted with admission and scholarship applications under a settlement of a student lawsuit that was announced Friday. The 10-campus system, which has more than 280,000 students statewide, decided not to continue fighting a judge’s injunction issued last fall...
Collegesnewsofmillcreek.com

Cascadia College Admissions Pop-Up

Planning on starting at Cascadia College in summer or fall quarter of 2021? Now is the perfect time to get help with the admissions application, financial aid, running start, and more. Stop by our Admissions Pop-Up event to get some face-to-face interaction per COVID-19 guidelines and check out our campus!
MinoritiesFort Worth Star-Telegram

Suit alleging admissions discrimination moves forward in Va.

A federal judge ruled Friday that a parents' group can move forward with a lawsuit alleging that new admissions policies at an elite public high school in northern Virginia discriminate against Asian Americans. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology was rated the best public high school in the...
New Haven, CTalbertus.edu

Albertus Magnus College Admissions Director Named Admission Professional of the Year

Ben Amarone Recognized by New England Association for College Admission Counseling. – Albertus Magnus College is pleased to announce that Director of Admissions Ben Amarone recently received the Admission Professional of the Year Award from the New England Association for College Admission Counseling (NEACAC). The mission of this 3800 member organization is to develop and provide services, programs, and opportunities to members so that they can serve and assist students in their transition from secondary to post-secondary education.