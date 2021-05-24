RIS seeks an Admissions Assistant

The Waterford Youth Assistance (WYA) is in need of volunteers. The Executive Board is looking for a Treasurer and the organization overall would greatly appreciate anyone willing to volunteer some time or other resources. The WYA is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization which has been serving the community of Waterford, MI since 1962. The WYA mission is to strengthen youth and families and reduce the incidence of delinquency, abuse, and neglect through community involvement. The WYA supports the development of healthy Waterford families by offering family education classes, workshops, youth enrichment and camp scholarships for families who may need financial assistance, among a host of other activities. This is in large part accomplished through the generosity of local community sponsors, donations and generous volunteers. If you would like more information visit the website, https://waterfordyouthassistance.com/ Or you can contact the WYA office at (248)618-7683, or email to waterfordya@msn.com.