Giro d’Italia 2021 Stage 7 (2 stars) The last time a Giro stage finished in Termoli, a seaside town of 36,000 on the Adriatic coast in 2006 it was near the end of the whole race and so most of the sprinters had already quit the Giro. Even so, the hot favorite to win the stage in a bunch finish was Aussie sprinter Robbie McEwen; but he could finish only fourth behind strongmen Tomas Vaitkus of Lithuania, Paolo Bettini of Italy and Olaf Pollack of Germany. It was the only major victory of Vaitkus’ 14-year pro career. The finish this year is on the same street as 15 years ago, but in the opposite direction, perhaps with the wind blowing from the left. And with all the sprinters still in contention, Ewan could well make up for the loss by his countryman 15 years ago.