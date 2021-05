May 27 (UPI) -- The Chinese government has imposed retaliatory sanctions against another American official who has condemned China's repression of religious freedom. China's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday sanctioned Johnnie Moore, former commissioner of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, in response to the United States' May 12 blacklisting of Chinese government official Yu Hui and his immediate family from entry to the United States over his repression of Falun Gong practitioners.