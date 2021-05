There’s a telling moment during All I Know where we watch Karnivool singer Ian Kenny crooning and writhing to the music, looking out into an empty amphitheatre. Perth’s Heath Ledger Theatre can normally hold over 500 people but tonight each and every seat remains vacant. For the seminal Australian progressive rock quintet, celebrating Sound Awake’s tenth anniversary has, like most things over the past 12 months, succumbed to a series of frustrating delays. So it’s come to this. But this is no mere live stream and the band have pulled out all the stops to make sure one of the best modern progressive albums gets a fitting birthday party.