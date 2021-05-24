newsbreak-logo
US 500 Index Flashes Green Above 200-SMA

By XM.com
actionforex.com
Cover picture for the articleThe US 500 stock index (Cash) is conveying a slight increase in positive impetus, after its latest rally off the 4,060 low lifted the price above the 4,151 barrier. The latter happens to be the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the up leg from 3,853 until 4,244, and the current vicinity of the advancing 200-period simple moving average (SMA). The marginal upturn in the mid-Bollinger band and the flattening out of the bearish 50-period SMA are together signalling that positive sentiment is starting to gain an advantage, which could assist the index’s freshly formed foothold around the above mentioned levels.

