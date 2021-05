It’s was a special day for JetBlue Airways where the long time U.S. domestic and Caribbean carrier makes its first venture into the transatlantic market. The initial flight is set for August into Heathrow and then in September for Gatwick Airport also in London. Both flights will operate daily and both flights will be on a single aisle A321LR. This single aisle airplane will be re-designed to seat 24 in JetBlue’s signature mint service.