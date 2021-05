It is part of the history of the Internet. Maybe the video “Charlie biting my finger” has reached everyone on YouTube. But it has now worked for a large sum. Little Charlie chews his older brother’s hand to utter the phrase “Charlie bite my finger,” which is still known today. The One of the most successful clips is 55 seconds of videoWho has ever appeared on Youtube. Most Popular Videos, Groundbreaking in meme culture. The original video now had 880 million views. No more will be added.