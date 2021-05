US Track and Field has pulled out of their scheduled training camp in Japan, while Brazil will begin vaccinations for their Olympic athletes. With the Olympic Games set to kick off at the end of July, preparations for the Games are beginning in all sports, not just in swimming. In this series, SwimSwam looks at some of the leading news from outside of swimming as athletes around the world continue to prepare and qualify for the rescheduled Games which are due to begin in Tokyo on July 23rd.