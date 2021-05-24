newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

NY COVID Positivity Rate Hits 9 Month Low

By Matty Jeff
Posted by 
WZOZ 103.1
WZOZ 103.1
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As we head into summer, it's more great news on the COVID front. According to Governor Cuomo's office, the rolling seven-day COVID positivity rate has dropped below one percent for the first time since September. This marks 46 straight days of the decline of this key statistic, and all the other numbers on the COVID front continue to be encouraging as well. Hospitalizations, patients in ICU, and intubations have also dropped to their lowest levels since November. Governor Cuomo attributed the continued progress with the stats to the progress with vaccinations in the state and added "COVID is on the run."

wzozfm.com
WZOZ 103.1

WZOZ 103.1

Oneonta, NY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
635K+
Views
ABOUT

WZOZ 103.1 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#U S Census#Covid#Icu#New Yorkers#County Health Rankings#Mortality Counts#This Week#Hospitalizations#Normalcy#Intubations#Time#November#Governor Cuomo#Progress#Vaccinations#Concert Promoters#Demographics#Capacity Restrictions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Syracuse.com

Covid in NY: Hospitalizations reach another new low since fall

Albany, N.Y. — Covid-19 hospitalizations in New York fell again Thursday and reached another new low point since the fall. Hospitalizations dropped 85 to 1,767, their lowest since Nov. 12, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office. A total of 415 people were in intensive care units with the coronavirus, down 18, and 247 were intubated, down 11.
Oneonta, NYPosted by
WZOZ 103.1

Now in Effect in NYS: 12 To 15 Year-olds Eligible for Pfizer COVID Vaccine

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced yesterday afternoon that could have a big impact on the fight against COVID-19 - children who are 12 to 15 years old are now eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. This is a big move considering that according to Governor Cuomo's Office, children under the age of 18 represent more than 20 percent of new coronavirus cases in the state.
KidsMedscape News

COVID-19 in Children: Weekly Cases Drop to 6-Month Low

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Just 1 week after it looked like the COVID-19 situation in children might be taking another turn for the worse, the number of new pediatric cases dropped to its lowest level since October, according to a report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association.
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

COVID-19 positivity rate, hospitalizations decline in Minnesota

The positivity rate of COVID-19 diagnostic testing dropped to 5.7%, its lowest level in Minnesota since late March, offering hope that vaccination progress is limiting the spread of the infectious disease. The rate, a key measure of viral activity in Minnesota, had been as low as 3.5% on March 3...
Maryland StatePosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland reports lowest new daily COVID-19 cases since the end of March 2020; positivity rate ties pandemic-low

Maryland added 212 new coronavirus cases Monday, the smallest daily case count since March 30, 2020 — about three weeks after the state recorded its first COVID-19 cases. This time, it comes with 42.5% of Maryland’s population fully vaccinated against the disease, according to state health officials, and masking requirements lifted, except in particular locations and at the discretion of ...
Massachusetts StateMilford Daily News

Active COVID case count at six-month low in Mass.

In a week already marked by major milestones in the fight against COVID-19, Thursday saw yet another significant shift in the pandemic response. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control announced that it now recommends fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear a mask outdoors or in most indoor settings, a shift that CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said allows those fully immunized to "start doing the things that you have stopped doing because of the pandemic."
Florida Stateusf.edu

COVID-19 Hospitalizations In Florida Reach Six-Month Low

The state reported its lowest number of hospitalizations from a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 in more than six months as the positivity rate for first-time cases was below 5% for the seventh consecutive day. The Florida Department of Health on Sunday reported 2,410 people were hospitalized with the disease, the...
Boston, MAnashobavalleyvoice.com

Active coronavirus cases hit six month low

BOSTON – In a week already marked by major milestones in the fight against COVID-19, Thursday saw yet another significant shift in the pandemic response. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control announced that it now recommends fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear a mask outdoors or in most indoor settings, a shift that CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said allows those fully immunized to “start doing the things that you have stopped doing because of the pandemic.”
Illinois StateDaily Northwestern

Northwestern reports record low positive COVID-19 cases in months as Illinois enters Bridge Phase

Northwestern’s COVID-19 Dashboard reported nine cumulative positive cases between May 7 to 13, marking the lowest number of recorded infections in months. The University entered a campus activity level of “green” for the first time since the tracker was created in October. A “green” activity level indicates lack of growth in new cases and positive local and regional trends.
Brown County, SDAberdeen News

South Dakota COVID-19 hospitalizations fall to nine-month low

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state fell to its lowest level since Aug. 25 as 38 people tested positive for coronavirus, the South Dakota Department of Health reported Wednesday. The 53 people occupying a hospital bed in Wednesday's report included 19 receiving intensive care and nine...
Orange County, CAOrange County Business Journal

OC Case Rate Hits New Lows

Orange County’s coronavirus metrics once again hit new lows last week, with its case rate falling to 1.3 cases per 100,000 residents from 1.5 and 1.8 in the two weeks prior. This marks the second week Orange County has been in the least restrictive yellow tier. The county’s test positivity...
Boston, MAeastietimes.com

Weekly COVID Positive Test Rate Increases Slightly

After dropping for several weeks in a row, East Boston’s weekly COVID cases increased slightly according to the latest data released by the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC). Last week, 1,497 Eastie residents were tested for the virus last week and 2.3 percent were positive–a 15 percent increase from the...
Florida StateSt. Augustine Record

COVID UPDATE: Florida's COVID positivity rate remains under 5%

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination pop-up sites are coming up for local residents. The State of Florida is hosting three more Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination pop-up sites at two St. Johns County locations through May 29. Update:St. Johns County commissioner continues progress after COVID battle. Latest:COVID vaccine walk-ins now...
Public HealthPosted by
Syracuse.com

Covid in NY: New cases fall to new low since September

Albany, N.Y. — New cases of Covid-19 in New York fell Monday to another new low since September. The state confirmed 767 new cases yesterday. That’s the lowest one-day total since Sept. 22, when 665 new cases were found. The state reported another 76,551 test results Monday. The statewide percentage...
Public HealthWXII 12

North Carolina surpasses 1 million COVID-19 infections as current positive test rate hits all-time low

North Carolina topped 1 million COVID-19 infections on Thursday since the start of the pandemic. At the same time, the state reported its lowest daily positive test rate. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported that a total of 1,000,416 North Carolinians had been infected with COVID-19. That's about 9.5% of the state's population. More than 13,000 people have died from the virus as of Thursday.
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

US COVID-19 hospitalizations down 100K since January; average cases hit 11-month low

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the U.S. have dropped significantly compared to previous peaks, a promising trend, according to The New York Times database. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 100,000 fewer than hospitalizations recorded Jan. 20, according to a May 27 tweet from President Joe Biden's chief of staff, Ronald Klain, that cites the Times' data.