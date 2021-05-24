2021 TCS New York City Marathon to Return for 50th Running On November 7

The New York City Marathon will take place in 2021 after the event was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.On Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed that the world’s biggest race will return this year, and will be held on 7 November.While the race will still be large, with the governor revealing 33,000 individuals will be able to participate, it is still notably smaller from years past, which have seen 55,000 runners compete.The marathon will also be subject to safety guidelines amid the ongoing pandemic, according to the governor, who noted that further changes may take place before the day...