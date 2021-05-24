newsbreak-logo
2021 TCS New York City Marathon to Return for 50th Running On November 7

By Chris Boyle
longisland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Andrew M. Cuomo has announced that the TCS New York City Marathon will return for its 50th running this year on November 7. The race will operate at 60 percent of its usual participant field for a total of 33,000 runners. This landmark marathon is being planned with COVID-19 health guidelines which are subject to change as the public health conditions change. As of now, the race's health protocols include staggered start times, social distancing, masks, and health screenings to ensure the race operates in the safest way possible. Registration is expected to open on Tuesday, June 8.

