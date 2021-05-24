Airline Capacity Stalls As We Head Into The Summer Season

80% of the World’s Largest International Markets Remain at Less Than 10% of Normal Capacity. It has been one of the quietest weeks for capacity changes since early January 2019 with the number of seats falling back by some 238,000 compared to the previous week; a 0.4% reduction is nothing, but we should be seeing growth week-on-week at the moment. Just over 40% of historic capacity remains either rested or turned into scrap metal. The key issue remains the lack of international services with some 12.6 million seats scheduled for the next seven days; in January 2020 that was 41.6 million; a 70% reduction across the more profitable sectors of the industry.