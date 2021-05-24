newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Airline Capacity Stalls As We Head Into The Summer Season

routesonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article80% of the World’s Largest International Markets Remain at Less Than 10% of Normal Capacity. It has been one of the quietest weeks for capacity changes since early January 2019 with the number of seats falling back by some 238,000 compared to the previous week; a 0.4% reduction is nothing, but we should be seeing growth week-on-week at the moment. Just over 40% of historic capacity remains either rested or turned into scrap metal. The key issue remains the lack of international services with some 12.6 million seats scheduled for the next seven days; in January 2020 that was 41.6 million; a 70% reduction across the more profitable sectors of the industry.

www.routesonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stalls#International Markets#Key Markets#Profitable Growth#World#Airline#Normal Capacity#Historic Capacity#Growth Week On Week#International Services#Scrap Metal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
Related
Lifestyleinvesting.com

Fare Bargains Vanish as Airlines Seize on Surging Summer Demand

(Bloomberg) -- The days of bargain basement airfares are ending as the U.S. vaccine supply unleashes a wave of pent-up travel demand. A rebound in trips to visit friends and family coupled with flight schedules that remain below 2019 levels means more flyers chasing fewer seats. That’s pushing up trip costs for the peak summer season as carriers reboot revenue management tools -- which raise fares in line with stronger seat demand -- after a year in which planes often flew with rows of empty seats.
Worldtheloadstar.com

Australia must extend subsidies for air cargo while capacity is squeezed

Subsidies are continuing to prop up Australasian air cargo markets – but capacity challenges remain for importers and exporters. In Australia, the International Freight Assistance Mechanism (IFAM) is due to end in September, but forwarders are warning of potential fallout if subsidies aren’t extended. The International Forwarders & Customs Brokers...
Travelhospitalitynet.org

Amadeus Data Alert: Hotel Occupancy Insight for the U.S. Memorial Day Holiday Points to Strong Start for Summer Travel

As the school year winds down in many states, Memorial Day starts the summer vacation season in the United States. Amadeus, a global leader in travel technology, with its unique ability to track forward-looking hotel occupancy in major markets around the world, is seeing continued positive momentum in hospitality based on hotel occupancy for Memorial Day weekend.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Airlines Prepare for Resurgence of Summer Travel

Almost everywhere you look in North Texas, there are signs that summer is near. With Memorial Day less than a week away, some feel a greater sense of appreciation for what this holiday might look like compared to last year. More than 37-million people are expected to travel this weekend....
Economyhospitalitynet.org

SiteMinder Helps Fuel edyn’s European Expansion, Connects To The Hospitality Group’s Extended-stay Platform

The edyn Group, one of Europe’s pioneering providers of lifestyle aparthotels and serviced apartments under the Locke and SACO brands, has partnered with SiteMinder, the world’s largest open hotel commerce platform, to help fuel its pan-European growth plans. A leader in extended-stay and transient living for more than 20 years, edyn is capitalizing on the grown number of travelers seeking flexible living spaces.
IndustryFortune

The new low-cost airlines taking off this summer

After the worst crisis in the history of aviation, U.S. airlines are hoping that a speedy domestic vaccine rollout and demand for tickets rebounding means the summer will be almost normal. But established carriers will be facing new competition from aviation startups that see an opportunity to take off. On...
Aerospace & Defenseroutesonline.com

Optimistic United Airlines adds 400 new flights to summer schedule

United Airlines plans to operate 80% of its pre-pandemic domestic capacity in July as it anticipates a surge in summer travel. Chicago-based United has added 400 new flights to its July schedule, including a host of routes to leisure destinations in the US, as well as select flights to Europe. The carrier said it was encouraged by a rapid pick-up in demand.
Aerospace & Defensebreakingtravelnews.com

United Airlines to step up capacity next month

United Airlines plans to fly 80 per cent of its United States schedule in July when compared to the same month of 2019. At the same time, the carrier said bookings for summer travel are up 214 per cent compared to 2020 levels. United will add new routes to Bozeman,...
IndustryFOX 40 News WICZ TV

Airline industry execs talk up hopes for Europe's summer

Airline industry executives are cautiously optimistic that Europe's accelerated vaccine rollout will allow travel restrictions to be lifted and spur a strong rebound in trips to the continent this summer. England reopened its borders for international leisure travel on Monday, but travelers are still required to take Covid tests at...
LifestyleSKIFT

U.S. Airlines Brace for Another Lost Summer for Transatlantic Travel

The EU may very well open to vaccinated Americans this summer but airlines and analysts are already writing off 2021 as yet another lost summer travel season on the transatlantic. Better luck in 2022. More travel executives get their mission-critical industry news from Skift than any other source on the...
Travelcorpmagazine.com

Delta’s Bastian on Airline Recovery: ‘It’s going to be a robust summer for travel’

Delta Airlines set all-time highs in 2019 with record-setting revenues, the aitline’s highest customer satisfaction ratings and highest profit-sharing. In fact, according to Delta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian, the company paid out $1.6 billion to shareholders in February 2020. What they didn’t know, according to Bastian, was that travel would soon be coming “pretty much to an end.”
IndustryTravel Weekly

Domestic operator Alfa adds summer capacity

Employee-owned domestic operator Alfa Leisureplex Group plans a restart with more than 150 tours in May as more Covid curbs are lifted from Monday. They will operate under the Alfa Travel and David Urquhart coach holiday brands with a fleet of 48 vehicles. The company also reported strong sales of...
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

Recent Trends Bode Well For Airlines Hoping For A European Summer

The US-Europe transatlantic market is one of the most lucrative markets in the world. Airlines typically see excellent performance on routes in this market during the northern summer months. Capacity is also typically higher in this market, with the addition of seasonal leisure flights. Now, as Italy is welcoming Americans, airlines could be in for a better-than-expected summer for transatlantic travel.
Bozeman, MTKULR8

Bozeman Airport welcomes Southwest Airlines, record number of summer destinations

BOZEMAN, Mont. – The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport will welcome Southwest Airlines to the tarmac today and look forward to a record 30 summer markets in 2021. Airport Director Brian Sprenger said they have been working with Southwest Airlines for over a decade letting them know all about what the Gallatin Valley has to offer from tourist destinations to recreational opportunities.