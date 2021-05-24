newsbreak-logo
Thailand’s Siam Commercial Bank to launch online travel app

By Syndicated Content
wtaq.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s oldest lender, Siam Commercial Bank Pcl (SCB), said on Monday it plans to launch a hotel booking application next year that does not charge hospitality operators a gross profit fee. The bank said it would launch the app, “Zero GP OTA”, to assist small and medium-sized...

wtaq.com
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Singapore’s biggest bank launches crypto trust solution

DBS Private Bank, one of the biggest wealth managers in Asia outside China, has launched a cryptocurrency trust solution amid growing demand for digital assets. After setting up its own crypto exchange in December 2020, the Singaporean banking giant is now expanding its crypto services via its wholly-owned trust company DBS Trustee, The Business Times reports Friday.
EntertainmentHong Kong

Disney+ gets June launch date in Thailand

Marvel, Star Wars and Disney geeks can ready their wallets now that Disney has finally announced that its streaming service will launch in Thailand at the end of next month. Disney CEO Robert Chapek today announced during the company’s quarterly financial briefing that Disney+ will reach Thai viewers June 30, nearly a month after it hits Malaysia on June 1.
Marketsdecrypt.co

Asia's DBS Bank Launches Bitcoin Custody Service

DBS is the largest bank in Southeast Asia. Image: Shutterstock. DBS Group’s private banking arm is now offering trust services for Bitcoin and several other cryptocurrencies. The offering will help wealthy clients to include crypto in succession plans. DBS Group, Southeast Asia’s largest bank, announced Friday that its private banking...
Cell Phonesbitcoin.com

State-Owned Swiss Bank Postfinance Launches App Supporting 13 Cryptocurrencies

The banking subsidiary of the national postal service of Switzerland, Postfinance, has launched a mobile app providing clients with access to cryptocurrencies, ETFs and more. The software allows users to make payments, save funds or invest in various assets, with a commitment to a level of security provided only by the country’s leading online banks.
Personal Financecrowdfundinsider.com

U.S. Fintech MovoCash Teams Up With Mastercard & Coastal Community Bank to Launch On-Demand Mobile Banking App

MovoCash, a U.S. fintech, announced on Thursday the launch of its on-demand mobile banking app, which was created through the company’s partnership with Mastercard and Coastal Community Bank. Founded in 2014, Modo describes itself as a next-generation digital bank with “powerful, secure, and fast payment functionality. “MOVO is more than...
Technologythefastmode.com

Mavenir to Launch 5G Open RAN Smart City in Thailand with Partners

Mavenir this week announced that it’s working with National Telecom (NT), a state-owned telecommunications company, 5GCT, a local partner and Cisco Thailand to launch the first 5G Open RAN Smart City in Ban Chang, Thailand. The launch of the 5G Smart City creates synergies between public and private sectors for...
Marketsbitcoin.com

Southeast Asia's Largest Bank DBS Launches Trust Service for Cryptocurrencies

DBS Group, Southeast Asia’s largest bank, has launched a trust service for cryptocurrencies for its private banking clients. The service allows clients to invest, store, and manage their cryptocurrencies in a safe, secure, and structured manner, the bank explained. DBS’ New Cryptocurrency Trust Service. DBS Group said Friday that its...
Marketsinvesting.com

DBS Private Bank Launches Asia’s First Bank-Backed Crypto Trust

DBS Private Bank Launches Asia’s First Bank-Backed Crypto Trust. DBS Private Bank launched a bank-backed crypto trust offering. This is the first bank-backed crypto trust launched in Asia. The service will handle Bitcoin, Ether, Bitcoin Cash, and XRP. Singapore-based banking firm DBS Private Bank launched the first bank-backed cryptocurrency trust...
Worldfinextra.com

Siam Commercial Bank deploys Surecomp tech in Vietnam and Myanmar

Surecomp, the leading provider of global trade finance solutions for banks and corporates, today announced that Siam Commercial Bank - Thailand’s third largest bank - is deploying the IMEX and allNETT solutions for integrated, straight through digital trade finance processing into Myanmar and Vietnam. The Bangkok-based bank - which has...
Technologyfinextra.com

MovoCash launches on-demand mobile banking app

MovoCash, Inc., a California-based Fintech company, announced today the launch of a first-of-its-kind ON-DEMAND Mobile Banking (“ODMB”) app with End-to-End CONTACTLESS Payments in partnership with Mastercard® and Coastal Community Bank. MOVO’s patented ecosystem technology, called HyperBIN®, is built to use digital tokens to manage the convergence of traditional banking solutions...
Economyseattlepi.com

Disney Plus Hotstar Expected to Launch Next in Thailand

The Disney Plus streaming service is expected to roll out in Thailand at the end of next month. If confirmed, that would be the service’s fourth territory in the highly competitive Southeast Asia region. Multiple sources have told Variety that the service will be branded as Disney Plus Hotstar in...
Traveltraveldailymedia.com

Thailand air travel is estimated to drop by 38% in 2021

Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (Aerothai) has lowered its estimates of total domestic and international air travel in 2021 to 323,093 flights, a 38% reduction from its 518,790 flights estimate at the start of the year. Aerothai vice-president Thinnakorn Chuwong said the rising number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand and overseas...
Businessfinextra.com

Hamburg Commercial Bank to deploy nCino Bank Operating System

NCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced that Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCOB) will deploy the nCino Bank Operating System as part of its IT modernisation in the course of its digital transformation. With representation across Germany’s...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Bank Indonesia joins global c.bank push for digital currencies

JAKARTA, May 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank is planning to launch a digital rupiah currency and is assessing which platform it will use, Governor Perry Warjiyo said on Tuesday, as the country sees a digital transaction boom during the pandemic. Countries around the world are looking at developing central...
Hawaii StateU.S. Department of State

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Travel to Belgium, Turkey, Indonesia, Cambodia, Thailand, and Hawaii

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman will travel to Brussels, Ankara, Jakarta, Phnom Penh, Bangkok, and Honolulu May 25 to June 4. In Brussels, the Deputy Secretary will meet with foreign counterparts representing Belgium, the EU, and NATO to discuss key policy priorities, including strengthening cooperation with allies and partners, supporting the global recovery from COVID-19, and countering the influence of challenging foreign actors. While in Brussels, Deputy Secretary Sherman will lead the first meeting of the U.S.-EU Dialogue on China with European Union External Action Service Secretary General Stefano Sannino. The Deputy Secretary will then travel to Ankara to engage with government officials and civil society. Deputy Secretary Sherman will underscore the importance of the U.S.-Turkey relationship as we work together with our NATO Ally to confront mutual challenges, and discuss areas of concern.
Marketsbeincrypto.com

Bank Indonesia on Track to Release Digital Rupiah

Bank Indonesia is in the pre-launch stages of releasing a digital rupiah currency and is vetting platforms to see which will suit their needs the best. As the world sees an increase in digital transactions during the covid-19 pandemic, many countries are beginning to look closer at launching central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).
EconomyCoinDesk

Ripple to Deliver First Real-Time Payments From Oman to India Using Blockchain

Customers of BankDhofar will be able to use its mobile app to send real-time payments to IndusInd accounts. Ripple is to deliver the first real-time payments between Oman and India harnessing blockchain technology. Oman's second-largest bank, BankDhofar, joined payments network RippleNet, enabling it to connect with Pune-based IndusInd Bank for...
Marketscryptopotato.com

Indonesia to Launch a Digital Rupiah Currency

Indonesia’s central bank pushes forwards towards launching a central bank digital currency amid accelerated efforts to reduce cash transactions. Bank of Indonesia joins the efforts of global central banks as it plans to launch a digital rupiah currency. Governor Perry Warjiyo confirmed the news and informed that the institution is yet to decide which platform to use.
Worldfinextra.com

BankDhofar taps Ripple for Oman-India remittances

Oman-based BankDhofar has joined Ripple's payment network to connect with India's IndusInd Bank for real-time mobile remittances. Thanks to RippleNet, BankDhofar customers will be able to transfer up to OMR 1,000 (around $2600), to deposit accounts in India - the top remittance receiving country in the world - instantly through their mobile app.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Sudan's central bank launches foreign currency auctions

KHARTOUM, May 20 (Reuters) - Sudan’s central bank is launching a system of foreign currency auctions as part of its flexible but managed floatation of the Sudanese pound, it said in a statement on Thursday. Sudanese banks and exchange bureaus have bought foreign currency worth $1.2 billion since a devaluation...