For the past week, LEGO Vice President of Design Matthew Ashton has been teasing out a brand new LEGO set that he has designed. It will be harder to guess what it is because Matthew is teasing the set one brick at a time, more specifically, 2×3 bricks. As of this post, the set consists of black, white, red, yellow, blue, and brown 2×3 bricks so it’ll be a while before everything is revealed. Any guesses on what this mysterious set could be?