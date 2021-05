CAMERON — Relays led the way for the Cameron boys and girls track and field teams during Thursday's meet hosted by the Comets. The Cameron girls won three relay events and the boys one. The girls 3,200-meter relay of Sydney Leschisin, Hailey Mikolon, Brittany Breed and Alyssa Kuffel won their event in a time of 11 minutes, 49.15 seconds, more than a minute quicker than their competition. The Comet group of Leschisin, Breed, Kuffel and Taylor Severt won the 1,600 relay with a time of 4:56.42, while the 800 relay of Severt, Madison Wall, Erin Salm and Savannah Saffert won their race in 1:58.62.