Other days
• I. E. Rosenthal, who was a judge in the First ward of North Little Rock in the school election of a year ago, and who was charged with perjury, false counting of ballots and falsification of election returns, was found not guilty by a jury in First Division Circuit Court yesterday afternoon. The jury was out only five minutes. Mr. Rosenthal's attorneys contended that the mistake in the count of the vote of the First ward was due to mistakes of the clerks in counting the votes after Mr. Rosenthal called the ballots to them.www.arkansasonline.com