Arkansas State

2-vehicle collision kills Hoxie youth

By Jack Mitchell
Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn unnamed minor died Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 63 in Craighead County, according to an Arkansas State Police report. The minor was driving a Chevrolet Silverado south on the highway at 8:41 p.m. when it crossed the center turn lane and traveled all the way into the outside northbound lane where it struck a 2015 International tractor-trailer head-on, the report said. Both vehicles caught fire immediately upon impact, according to the report.

