Benton, AR

Benton looks to keep growing as some oppose tax extension

By Teresa Moss
Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmall businesses in Benton have different opinions about a 1.5% tax extension on hotels and restaurants set to go before the Benton City Council tonight. Some restaurant owners support the advertising and promotion tax previously approved by voters for construction and operation of the Benton Event Center. Others oppose the tax, which is set to expire with the paying off of bonds in February 2022 -- five years earlier than expected.

Benton, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Business
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Benton, AR
Benton, AR
Business
#Restaurants#State Council#County Council#Taxes#The Benton City Council#The Benton Event Center#The City Council#Wood Grill Buffet#Daylight Nutrition#Shaved Ice#Benton Home#Charged Sales Tax#Extension#Municipalities#Majority Vote#State Law#Fund Projects#Voters#Businesses#Central Arkansas
Tourism
Tourism
Economy
Economy
Politics
Politics
Sales Tax
Sales Tax
News Break
Personal Finance
nwaonline.com

New program eases Arkansas tenants' path to rental aid

More Arkansans will be eligible for rental assistance payments under a new state-run program with higher income limits and simpler documentation requirements, officials said. Applications are available beginning today. A federal moratorium on evictions, enacted during the covid-19 pandemic, is scheduled to end June 30. A higher income limit for...
Arkansas StateUS News and World Report

GOP County Judge Running for Arkansas Lieutenant Governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Washington County Judge Joseph Wood on Monday said he's seeking the Republican nomination for Arkansas lieutenant governor next year in what's becoming an increasingly crowded primary. Wood became the fourth candidate to announce he's running in the GOP primary for the state's No. 2 constitutional...
Arkansas StatePosted by
Just Go

Richest and Poorest Cities: Arkansas. Where Are Your Good Spots?

Arkansas is a state in the southern portion of the United States, nestled along the Mississippi River. The Arkansas economy has long been tied to the land's natural resources, but these ties have severed over time due to the globalization of the economy and a changing market. Agriculture, once a hallmark of the Arkansas economy, declined steadily over time, and new things took their place. Since World War II's conclusion, manufacturing and service industries have become more significant within the economy.
Benton, ARBenton Courier

Retired Benton firefighters to repay mistakenly paid funds

The Benton City Council Personnel, Health & Safety Committee voted to approve a repayment plan regarding the overpayment of two retired Benton Fire Department firefighters. According to findings discovered by the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee for the year 2019, the city paid two firefighters, upon retirement, a total of $50,763 for 100 percent of their unused sick leave, for the period Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2019. The overpayment is in conflict with Ark. Code Ann. § 14-53-108. Overpayments to the two firefighters totaled $23,378 ($10,560 and $12,818 respectively).
Benton, ARBenton Courier

Benton moves closer to entertainment districts

The Benton City Council has approved an ordinance that outlines the procedures for the creation of both permanent and temporary arts and entertainment districts within the city. The ordinance does not create the districts themselves, but outlines the guidelines and procedures for their creation. An arts and entertainment district would...
Benton, ARArkansas Online

State allocates $77M for construction projects in 24 school districts

Twenty-four Arkansas school districts are approved to receive more than $77 million in state funding for construction, expansion and replacement of academic-related spaces on 32 campuses in the coming 2021-22 fiscal year. The three-member Commission for Public School Academic Facilities and Transportation on Thursday unanimously approved the state's share of...