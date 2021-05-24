Benton looks to keep growing as some oppose tax extension
Small businesses in Benton have different opinions about a 1.5% tax extension on hotels and restaurants set to go before the Benton City Council tonight. Some restaurant owners support the advertising and promotion tax previously approved by voters for construction and operation of the Benton Event Center. Others oppose the tax, which is set to expire with the paying off of bonds in February 2022 -- five years earlier than expected.www.arkansasonline.com