Henderson, KY

Henderson Skateshop Places Skateboards Around Town For Lucky People to Enjoy

By Melissa Awesome
Posted by 
My 1053 WJLT
My 1053 WJLT
 4 days ago
Cure Skateshop in Henderson, Kentucky recently did something super cool. They placed a few complete skateboards around Henderson for lucky people to find and enjoy. On each skateboard was a note that read:. To whoever finds this- Enjoy it or pass it on to someone who needs it, please! Cure...

my1053wjlt.com
My 1053 WJLT

My 1053 WJLT

Evansville IN
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Kentucky State
Henderson, KY
Henderson, KY
