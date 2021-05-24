OPINION | EDITORIAL: Some victory

"Now we are back to the dilemma of Gaza reconstruction. Who will carry it out, Hamas or the Palestinian Authority? And who is going to pay?" The press in the Middle East, some of it considered a free press, estimates that the Israeli Air Force did about a quarter of a billion dollars in damage to Gaza in the last two weeks--and that's on the low end. Other estimates are higher. The power grid was bombed to the ground. Something like 800,000 people could be without water this morning.