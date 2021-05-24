newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Are Metallica Prepping a Black Album Reissue?

By Bryan Rolli
Posted by 
Capital 95.9
Capital 95.9
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Metallica appear to be prepping a reissue of their 1991 self-titled album, colloquially known as the Black Album, based on their recent social media posts. On Friday, the metal titans shared a minute-long clip on Facebook of them playing Black Album single “Wherever I May Roam” during a 1992 San Diego concert, which was memorialized in their Live Shit: Binge & Purge box set. They captioned the video with the hashtag “#BlackAlbum2021?” Blabbermouth reports that they also used the hashtag “#ComingThisFall” on other Black Album-related posts, but it has since been removed.

capital959.com
Capital 95.9

Capital 95.9

Augusta, ME
232
Followers
525
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

Capital 95.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://capital959.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reissue#The Black Album#Debut Album#Clip#Live Video#November#Pinnacle Bank Arena#Festivals#Puppets#Master#Titans#Chronological Order#Soundscan#August#Hunger#Lincoln#Louisville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

Daniel’s Picks of Underrated Metallica Gems From Every Album

Since 1981, Metallica has been rocking the WORLD & has released 10 studio albums, 8 live albums, countless music videos & as someone who's listened to ALL of the Metallica albums... I'm gonna pick, what I think, are the most underrated Metallica song from EVERY single studio album Metallica has ever released. So I think it's only fitting that we start from the beginning...
Morristown, NJBLABBERMOUTH.NET

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY Is 'Wrapping Up' Work On New Album

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY leader Zakk Wylde spoke to Terrie Carr of the Morristown, New Jersey radio station 105.5 WDHA about the progress of the recording sessions for the band's follow-up to "Grimmest Hits", which was released in January 2018 via Entertainment One (eOne). He said said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We're actually wrapping it up right now. We're gonna master it on the 10th [of June], and then I think we're talking about putting it out in November. We're doing Sturgis [motorcycle rally] with BLACK LABEL in August. Then I think it's the beginning of October through the end of November, [a tour of] the States. And after that, I guess we'll go home and do a BLACK LABEL Christmas-New Year's Eve run and we end up with the Arizona chapter on New Year's Eve. And then after that — I'm not sure what the dates are after that. We can go up to Canada — if everyone's vaccinated, then you can go up there. But I know Doningon, over in England, the big festival over there [Download], we're scheduled to play on that in 2022. So hopefully everything will be opened up in Europe as well."
Musicindierockcafe.com

Album of the Week: The Black Keys’ ‘Delta Kream’

They started out indie and ended up famous, but the duo from Ohio have never forgotten their roots. Proof in point: This fantastic album of blues covers and the songs and musicians who had the biggest impact on the music of The Black Keys. Reviews from the interwebs:. American Songwriter:...
Rock Musicbigtakeover.com

NEWS: Bad Brains are reissuing their groundbreaking albums via Org Music

Legendary Washington, DC-based hardcore Rasta-punk outfit Bad Brains, who spearheaded the hardcore movement in the late 1970s, have won back the rights of their back catalog and have started reissuing their raw and socio-politically relevant albums on their own imprint, Bad Brains Records, via Org Music. All audio is being...
Rock MusicPosted by
Consequence

The Mars Volta Announce Individual Vinyl Reissues of Every Album

Fans who weren’t able to get their hands on the recent super-deluxe vinyl box set containing The Mars Volta’s entire discography, as well as never-before-released material, are now in luck. The celebrated experimental rock band is making all of the newly pressed vinyl albums available individually. The box set, titled...
MusicNME

Metallica are bringing back ‘Metallica Mondays’ for one night only

Metallica have announced the return of their streaming concert series ‘Metallica Mondays’ for one night only. The band will air a 2018 gig in Lincoln, Nebraska on YouTube next Monday (May 24) at 1am BST in honour of their charity All Within My Hands Foundation’s Month Of Giving. From March...
Rock MusicantiMUSIC

Black Sabbath Stream 'Hole In The Sky' From Sabotage Reissue

(hennemusic) Black Sabbath are streaming audio of their newly-remastered classic track, "Hole In The Sky", as the latest preview to the June 11 release of an expanded reissue of their 1975 album, "Sabotage." Co-produced by guitarist Tony Iommi and Mike Butcher, the band's sixth studio set was a Top 10...
Rock Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Two My Morning Jacket albums getting colored vinyl reissues

Two My Morning Jacket catalog titles are getting reissued on colored vinyl on June 25th via UMe. It Still Moves will be available on Golden Smoke 2 LP while Evil Surges will be available on Cream/Black Blob 2 LP. It Still Moves is a 2021 repressing of the band’s classic...
Rock MusicantiMUSIC

Thursday Reissue Long Out Of Print Album 'Waiting'

Thursday have reissued their long out of print 1999 debut album "Waiting". After being unavailable fans can now get the record digitally and in various limited edition vinyl editions. Frontman Geoff Rickly had this to say, "Most people think 'Full Collapse' is our first album but twenty two years ago,...
MusicJamBase

Today’s New Albums: St. Vincent, The Black Keys, Molly Tuttle & More

St. Vincent – Daddy’s Home. The Scoop: Daddy’s Home, out today on Loma Vista Recordings, is the first St. Vincent (Annie Clark) album in four years. The follow-up to 2017’s MASSEDUCTION again finds Clark collaborating with co-producer Jack Antonoff. Others who contributed to Daddy’s Home along with Clark (vocals, guitar, lap steel, sitar, modular synth) and Antonoff (drums, percussion, bass, synths, Mellotron, Wurlitzer, guitar, background vocals) include frequent Clark collaborator keyboardist Thomas Bartlett, pedal steel guitarist Greg Leisz, drummer Cian Riordan, percussionist Sam KS, bassist Patrick Kelly, multi-instrumentalist Evan Smith, violinist Daniel Hart, horn player Michael Leonhard and backing vocalists Lynne Fiddmont and Kenya Hathaway. The 11-track LP was recorded primarily at Electric Lady Studios in New York City, with additional tracking done at Brooklyn’s Rough Customer Studios and in Los Angeles at Conway Recording Studios and Compound Fracture Studio. Press materials regarding Daddy’s Home detailed the circumstances that influenced St. Vincent’s sixth album, stating:
Rock Musiclive4ever.uk.com

Album Review: black midi – Cavalcade

The old trope, usually applied to jazz but which can seem to work for any genre you don’t particularly have much time for, goes that an artist should never be enjoying themselves up on stage any more than the audience are watching on. For black midi, the joke was that...
Musicstereoboard.com

The Black Keys - Delta Kream (Album Review)

After a year of global lockdowns, you would hope that enough time was available for your favourite artists to knuckle down to writing some seriously good new music. The Black Keys, however, have taken a different stance, opting instead to knock out a covers album that pays tribute to Mississippi hill country blues, particularly the music of artists such as Junior Kimbrough and R.L. Burnside.
Musickoze.com

Win the Black Keys New Album

Win a digital copy of the new album from the Black Keys! Sign up below and we'll draw winners on Friday the 28th. 1. Crawling Kingsnake (6:09) Poor Boy A Long Way From Home (4:09) Stay All Night (5:44) Going Down South (3:49) CoalBlackMattie (3:48) Do The Romp (5:01) Sad...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

New Podcast Explores History Of Metal Feat. Rare Interviews With BLACK SABBATH, METALLICA, PANTERA, JUDAS PRIEST And More

Diversion Podcasts, a division of Diversion Media, has announced the launch of "Backstaged: The Devil In Metal". Hosted by bestselling author and music journalist, Jon Wiederhorn, this 12-episode podcast offers a one-of-a-kind journey through the history and culture of heavy metal. The podcast explores elements of darkness and extremism in the music and, examines how a generation of rebellious rockers took the phrase "sex, drugs and rock n' roll" to an entirely new level.
MusicStereogum

Stream Black Midi’s New Album Cavalcade

We’ve heard over and over again that the pandemic changed modern life forever, but here’s one aspect of 2019 life that remains the same in 2021: Black Midi are a singular, polarizing presence in indie rock. Like the London Band To Watch‘s debut Schlagenheim before it, the new Cavalcade is unafraid to alienate listeners with a gnarled, volatile form of experimental rock music. The songs contort themselves into bizarre shapes and tangles, only to explode outward at unexpected angles. It’s like they’ve crammed parts of prog, jazz, metal, and several more esoteric touchpoints into an industrial trash compactor and documented the resulting wreckage.
Rock Musictheprp.com

Thursday’s Debut Album “Waiting” Given A Vinyl/Digital Reissue

Thursday have reissued their 1999 debut album “Waiting” through Velocity Records/Equal Vision Records. Vocalist Geoff Rickly had the following to say about it:. “Most people think ‘Full Collapse‘ is our first album but twenty two years ago, we took a bunch of demos out of the basement where we’d been writing and holding shows, and put them all together in one place to make our debut album, ‘Waiting‘. A lot has changed in those intervening years—- the record has gone out of print several times— but every single time I listen to this record, I can hear the start of Thursday, I can hear our hopes and dreams and all the ideas that would define the band, starting to take shape.”
MusicKansas City Star

New music: 5 must-hear albums to check out in June

——— “Milk and Honey,” Crowder. Texas singer-songwriter David Crowder — who is better known these days just by the mononymous stage name Crowder — is back with a follow-up to the 2018 offering “I Know a Ghost.” It’s Crowder’s fourth full-length solo outing to date and it features the chart-topping single “Good God Almighty.” Due out June 11.
Akron, OHEW.com

Delta Kream review: The Black Keys get rooted in new blues throwback album

From the blues they came, and — one decade-long detour through the closest thing this millennium still has to mainstream rock stardom later — to the blues they have returned. Formed 20 years ago in Akron, Ohio, by lone members Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney, the Black Keys came up in the same scene that nurtured the raw power of rust-belt revivalists like the White Stripes and their early-aughts counterparts: a purposefully primordial sound brought up from grimy basements and garages to the pinnacle of pop culture.
Musicdeadpress.co.uk

NEWS: Black Coast announce debut album, ‘Outworld’!

Stoke-on-Trent’s Black Coast have announced details of their debut album, ‘Outworld’, which is set to be released on November 19th 2021 via Blood Blast Distribution. Along with news of the forthcoming record, the band have also shared a new single from it called ‘Ache’, which you can check out below along with the album cover artwork, full track listing, and pre-order options.