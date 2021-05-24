Are Metallica Prepping a Black Album Reissue?
Metallica appear to be prepping a reissue of their 1991 self-titled album, colloquially known as the Black Album, based on their recent social media posts. On Friday, the metal titans shared a minute-long clip on Facebook of them playing Black Album single “Wherever I May Roam” during a 1992 San Diego concert, which was memorialized in their Live Shit: Binge & Purge box set. They captioned the video with the hashtag “#BlackAlbum2021?” Blabbermouth reports that they also used the hashtag “#ComingThisFall” on other Black Album-related posts, but it has since been removed.capital959.com