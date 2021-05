It is a crucial point of the season for Chelsea. Beaten by Leicester in the FA Cup final last weekend, they face 3 games to save their season. In the worst-case scenario, they could find themselves out of the top four and losing the Champions League final, dropping out of next season’s Champions League in the process. You can read more about that here. This would, in turn, have a massive effect on the calibre of player that Tuchel’s side could attract, with the likes of Erling Haaland, Jadon Sancho and Gianluigi Donnarumma probably out of the equation.