Fayetteville looks to open bike, walking path by '23

The 16th annual West Fork of the White River Cleanup will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Several local nonprofits and businesses are hosting the volunteer event. Volunteers are needed to assist with cleaning up streamside areas in Fayetteville, West Fork and Winslow. To make this a virus-safe event, planners ask that groups or individuals register in advance to receive their check-in and cleanup site assignment. Weather permitting, planners seek experienced boaters to clean up along a stretch of the river in their personal kayaks or canoes.