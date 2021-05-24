Fayetteville looks to open bike, walking path by '23
FAYETTEVILLE -- The city of Fayetteville has moved nearer to opening its longest loop for bicyclists and pedestrians by early 2023. Two pieces remain to connect Wilson Park to neighborhoods near Joyce Boulevard on the northeast part of town. The City Council on Tuesday accepted a $385,000 Walton Family Foundation grant to spruce up bicycle and pedestrian paths on Prospect Street, Park Avenue, Trenton Boulevard and Rebecca Street near Wilson Park.www.nwaonline.com