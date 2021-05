You can now get a full look at every brick included in the summer 2021 LEGO Minecraft sets as the range is listed on the official online store ahead of release. Following an early reveals thanks to an online retailer, the summer wave of LEGO Minecraft models has been uploaded to LEGO.com for us enthusiasts of the video game to analyse and admire. You can also start adding the range to your wishlist ahead of their release date, which has also been confirmed by the official online store.