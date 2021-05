The little girl that went missing in Knott Co Tuesday evening has been found safe. Police, fire departments, search and rescue teams, and volunteers searched the Garrett community in Knott Co for nearly 26 hours for 3 year-old Madlyn Clawson. Madlyn wandered away from her grandparents’ home Tuesday evening in the Bolen Cemetery Road area. Kentucky State Police Troopers say a volunteer found Madlyn yesterday evening. She was taken to the Hospital to be treated for scratches and dehydration, but overall she is said to doing good.