newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Can you name Man City’s XI from their 3-2 win over QPR in 2012?

By Planet Football
planetfootball.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was the game that ended a 44-year wait for an English top-flight title in the most dramatic fashion – in the very last minute, Manchester City snatched the Premier League trophy from their neighbours’ grasp with that Sergio Aguero goal. Since winning that long-awaited league crown against QPR on...

www.planetfootball.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Qpr#Manchester City#Go Game#Qpr#Planetfutebol#The Game#English#Quiz#Taste#Turning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Michael Owen claims 'phenomenal' Chelsea star Mason Mount and Manchester City hero Phil Foden will become 'two of the best players in the world' and will reach the level of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland

Michael Owen has claimed that Mason Mount and Phil Foden will become two of the best players in the world and will reach the same level as Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. England team-mates Mount and Foden are set to face each other when Chelsea take on Manchester City in the Champions League final on May 29.
SoccerBBC

Megan Campbell: Manchester City defender to leave club in June

Manchester City defender Megan Campbell will leave the Women's Super League club when her contract expires in June. The 27-year-old joined City in 2016 and helped the club win a domestic treble before signing a contract extension with the club the following year. A Republic of Ireland international, she also...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man City ace Mahrez: Can I win the Ballon d'Or?

Manchester City ace Riyad Mahrez admits the Ballon d'Or is now beyond him. Despite the Algeria international enjoying career best form this season, the 30 year-old concedes the game's top prize is out of reach. He told RMC: "I wouldn't go that far. "Now I am focused on the Champions...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Burnley are letting in supporters for FREE for their final home game of the season against Liverpool, but Tottenham's tickets will cost a huge £60... so, with fans finally back, how much are YOUR team charging?

It's the moment we've all been waiting for - Premier League supporters finally returning, albeit in limited numbers, to cheer their teams on as this crazy season draws to a close. Of course, the crux for some has always been being able to afford to travel to fixtures and then...
Premier Leaguethestatszone.com

FPL Gameweek 37 – Captain Picks

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. A disappointing gameweek for last week’s article saw only Mo Salah (£12.8m) and Eberechi Eze (£5.8m) secure attacking returns as Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m) blanked against bottom-of-the-table Sheffield Utd, while Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) remains on the Man City treatment table. Needless to say, Pep is unlikely to risk the Belgian ahead with the Champions League final looming if he is not completely free of injury. Speaking of Pep, how any FPL manager is meant to navigate City assets at this point of the season is beyond any rationale. For those thinking of Man City players for the next two gameweeks, please refer to the handy thread below discussing how Pep may rotate ahead of the Champions League final. For this article, all players from Man City have joined Bruno Fernandes (£11.4m), who FYI is an excellent captain option this gameweek, on the article blacklist.
Diamond Bar, CATire Business

Nexen Tire congratulates partner Man City on Premier League title

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. — Nexen Tire Corp. armed itself with the right team during this year's Premier League season. The tire maker's long-term partner, Manchester City Football Club, recently won the Premier League title for the fifth time in the past decade. Nexen has been a partner of Man City...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Riyad Mahrez states he 'wants to end his career at Manchester City' as he admits latest Premier League title victory has been 'very special' after being motivated by losing out to Liverpool last season

Riyad Mahrez admits he is open to the possibility of ending his career at Manchester City after winning his third Premier League title. Mahrez joined Pep Guardiola's side from Leicester City in the summer of 2018 for £60million and has since flourished as a winger, helping them reclaim the title this season.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Pep Guardiola reveals Man City dressing room hasn't spoken for ONE second about upcoming Champions League final with Chelsea as boss urges his side to 'stay focused' in bid to build momentum for Porto finale

Pep Guardiola insisted Manchester City cannot take their foot off the gas in the remaining Premier League games. City face Brighton on Tuesday before lifting the league trophy in front of their supporters at the Etihad Stadium after Sunday’s match against Everton. Guardiola will continue to rotate his team but...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Harry Kane: Chelsea, Man United and Man City eye transfer after striker tells Tottenham he wants to leave

Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea are all willing to test Daniel Levy’s resolve in the chase for Harry Kane, with the Tottenham Hotspur chairman insistent he will only sell the striker abroad.The 27-year-old has informed the club that he wants to leave in order to win the game’s biggest trophies, having had initial conversations about a month ago. Levy’s hardline stance isn’t as straightforward as usual due to the nature of his relationship with Kane, and the feeling that he has shown fair commitment to Spurs over the past few years. On the other side, though, the player’s...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Man City winger Mahrez: I want to finish my career here

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez wants to finish his career at the club. The Algerian took some time to find his feet at the club after joining from Leicester City, but is now an integral part of Pep Guardiola's attack. Mahrez and City were recently crowned Premier League champions, and...
Manchester, ILthesportsbank.net

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester City continue their victory lap around the Premier League as they travel to Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday. What kind of changes can we expect from Pep Guardiola?. City come into this game on the back of a thrilling 4-3 win over Newcastle United. Getting as many wins...