Il turco in Italia, Glyndebourne review – who knew 1950s neorealism could be such fun?

By Sebastian Scotney
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNahuel Di Pierro, Désirée Baraula and Elena Tsallagova in 'Il turco in Italia'All images by Bill Cooper. The new Glyndebourne production of Rossini's Il turco in Italia has a truly winning smile on its face and a spring and a dance in its musical step. It is brimful of fun and good ideas, conveying the sense that a lot of joy has been had in its making. As one cast member tweeted during rehearsals a couple of weeks ago: "I have not stopped laughing and living my best life all day."

