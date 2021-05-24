newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Under the Stadium Lights (2021 movie) trailer, release date, Laurence Fishburne, Milo Gibson

By Marsha Dizon
startattle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnder the Stadium Lights, formerly titled Brother’s Keeper, is the inspirational true story of the Abilene Eagles, a small town high school football team in Texas who beat all the odds to win their state championship. Startattle.com – Under the Stadium Lights movie. This sports drama film is the feature...

www.startattle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Milo Gibson
Person
Abigail Hawk
Person
Laurence Fishburne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Movie Stars#Starring In Drama#Feature Films#Action Movies#The Abilene Eagles#Startattle Com#English#Vod#Fbi#Ncis#Trailer#Todd Randall Production#Marvel Movies#Book#Brother#Release Date
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesstartattle.com

The Ice Road (2021 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date, Liam Neeson

After a remote diamond mine collapses in far northern Canada, a “big-rig” ice road driver (Liam Neeson) must lead an impossible rescue mission over a frozen ocean to save the trapped miners. Contending with thawing waters and a massive storm, they discover the real threat is one they never saw coming. Startattle.com – The Ice Road 2021.
Moviesstartattle.com

Stillwater (2021 movie) trailer, release date, Matt Damon

Stillwater follows an American oil-rig worker from Oklahoma who travels to Marseille to visit his estranged daughter Allison (Abigail Breslin), who’s in prison for a murder that she claims she did not commit. Confronted with language barriers, cultural differences, and a complicated legal system, Bill builds a new life for himself in France as he makes it his personal mission to exonerate his daughter. Startattle.com – Stillwater 2021.
Moviesstartattle.com

Skater Girl (2021 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date

Set in a remote village in Rajasthan, India, Skater Girl is a coming-of-age story that follows Prerna (Rachel Saanchita Gupta), a local teen living a life bound by tradition and duty to her parents. But when London-bred advertising executive Jessica (Amrit Maghera) arrives in the village, Prerna and the other local children are introduced to an exciting new adventure thanks to Jessica and her old friend (Jonathan Readwin) who cruises into town on a skateboard. The kids become infatuated with the sport, disrupting everything and everyone around them. Jessica sets out on an uphill battle to build the kids their own skatepark, leaving Prerna with a difficult choice between conforming to society’s expectations of her or living out her dream of competing in the National Skateboarding Championships. Startattle.com – Skater Girl 2021.
Moviesstartattle.com

Queen Bees (2021 movie) trailer, release date, Ellen Burstyn, Ann-Margret

Queen Bees (aka A Very Senior High) follows independent senior Helen (Ellen Burstyn), who moves into a nearby retirement community temporarily while her house undergoes repairs. Once behind the doors of Pine Grove Senior Community, she encounters lusty widows, cutthroat bridge tournaments and a hotbed of bullying “mean girls” the likes of which she hasn’t encountered since high school, all of which leaves her yearning for the solitude of home. But somewhere between flower arranging and water aerobics Helen discovers that it’s never too late to make new friends and perhaps even find a new love. Startattle.com – Queen Bees 2021.
Moviesvitalthrills.com

Infinite, Starring Mark Wahlberg, to Release on Paramount+ in June

Paramount+, the new streaming service from ViacomCBS, today announced that the feature film Infinite, from Paramount Pictures, will premiere exclusively on the service on Thursday, June 10. Starring Mark Wahlberg, Infinite is a high-octane sci-fi action film that delves into the concept of reincarnation through spectacular visuals and nuanced characters...
Moviesstartattle.com

Eternals (2021 movie) trailer, release date, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek

A race of immortal beings called Eternals emerge from hiding after thousands of years to protect Earth from their evil counterparts, the Deviants. Startattle.com – Eternals 2021. Eternals is an American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics series of the same name by Jack Kirby. It is directed by...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Keanu Reeves’ John Wick 4 Just Added Its First New Star

It’s been three years since we last checked in on Keanu Reeves’ John Wick, although had things gone according to plan, the assassin’s next cinematic adventure would have come out on May 21. Alas, the pandemic forced John Wick: Chapter 4 to be pushed back a year, but now production is mere weeks away from kicking off. Ahead of that, it’s been announced who will be the first new face to join Reeves on the new John Wick movie: Rina Sawayama.
Moviesstartattle.com

The Baker’s Son (2021 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

Matt’s passion transforms his bread from bland to brilliant. But when his bread loses its magic, the island locals panic and turn to Annie — Matt’s childhood friend and true love — for help. Startattle.com – The Baker’s Son 2021. This Hallmark Channel original romance movie is directed by Mark...