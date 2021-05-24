Under the Stadium Lights (2021 movie) trailer, release date, Laurence Fishburne, Milo Gibson

Set in a remote village in Rajasthan, India, Skater Girl is a coming-of-age story that follows Prerna (Rachel Saanchita Gupta), a local teen living a life bound by tradition and duty to her parents. But when London-bred advertising executive Jessica (Amrit Maghera) arrives in the village, Prerna and the other local children are introduced to an exciting new adventure thanks to Jessica and her old friend (Jonathan Readwin) who cruises into town on a skateboard. The kids become infatuated with the sport, disrupting everything and everyone around them. Jessica sets out on an uphill battle to build the kids their own skatepark, leaving Prerna with a difficult choice between conforming to society’s expectations of her or living out her dream of competing in the National Skateboarding Championships. Startattle.com – Skater Girl 2021.