Iran, US demand factors to drive oil prices this week

The Australian dollar was little changed in early trading as traders reflected on the latest China industrial profit Australian capital expenditure data. According to the Chinese statistics agency, industrial production rose by 57% in April after rising by 92.30% in the previous month. Year-to-date, production has jumped by 106.1%. This is a sign that the Chinese economy is doing modestly well as global demand rises. Meanwhile, in Australia, building capital expenditure rose by 3.8% in the first quarter while plant and machinery rose by 9.1%. In total, the new private capital expenditure rose by 6.3%. These numbers are an important component of the GDP.