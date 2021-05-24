newsbreak-logo
Energy Industry

Iran, US demand factors to drive oil prices this week

By Daniel Graeber
Houston Chronicle
 3 days ago

Progress on Iranian nuclear negotiations and the demand for fuel as the United States heads into the Memorial Day weekend will be factors to watch for crude oil price movements, analysts said. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, whose term expires in June, said last week that major steps were made in...

