Another Big Development Dropped That Further Fuels Speculation About the Wuhan Lab Leak Theory

Townhall
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI, for one, am shocked. An authoritarian regime doesn't want to admit its people played a part in unleashing a global pandemic we call COVID-19. We all knew it. Well, some of us knew it. Why would Chinese scientists destroy samples of the disease in December 2019? Why were they strong-arming doctors from telling the truth? Why were reporters and vloggers disappearing as well? And we're going to believe Beijing on this? No. Well, I can't say that either. The anti-Trump deep state and the liberal media all nodded at the propaganda the Chinese peddled over COVID's origins.

