Another Big Development Dropped That Further Fuels Speculation About the Wuhan Lab Leak Theory

New developments on the origins of Covid-19 have emerged after information pertaining to the illness of three researchers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology came to light. The researchers became so sick in November of 2019 that they sought hospital care, according to a previously undisclosed US intelligence report. The new information will likely add weight to growing calls for another probe into how the Covid-19 virus developed and whether it escaped from a laboratory. The disclosure of the researchers’ illness comes on the eve of a meeting at the World Health Organization at which the entity is expected to discuss the next phase of its investigation.