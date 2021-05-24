Urban League of Greater Madison, community partners to host free COVID-19 vaccination clinic Tuesday
The Urban League of Greater Madison, along with multiple community partners including SSM Health, will host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic Tuesday, May 25, 2-7 p.m. “We expect to be able to give out 250 shots that are open to everybody in the community for those who are 12 years and older as long as they have permission from their parents,” Dr. Ruben Anthony, president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Madison, tells Madison365.madison365.com