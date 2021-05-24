newsbreak-logo
Madison, WI

Urban League of Greater Madison, community partners to host free COVID-19 vaccination clinic Tuesday

By David Dahmer
Madison365
Madison365
 5 days ago
The Urban League of Greater Madison, along with multiple community partners including SSM Health, will host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic Tuesday, May 25, 2-7 p.m. “We expect to be able to give out 250 shots that are open to everybody in the community for those who are 12 years and older as long as they have permission from their parents,” Dr. Ruben Anthony, president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Madison, tells Madison365.

ABOUT

Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

Madison, WIPosted by
Madison Today

Vaccine database: Madison sites that have it on hand

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Madison: 1. 201 Junction Rd (608) 827-9483; 2. 4301 Lien Rd (608) 819-1911; 3. 750 Hilldale Way (608) 807-3979; 4. 341 State St Suite G 608-251-4454; 5. 3801 E Washington Ave 608-244-4991; 6. 675 S Whitney Way 608-277-6731; 7. 6010 Cottage Grove Rd (608) 223-0951; 8. 2502 Shopko Dr (608) 243-7788; 9. 4602 Eastpark Blvd 608-270-5055; 10. 1102 S Park St 608-270-5055; 11. 5702 Raymond Rd 608-278-8037; 12. 311 E Campus Mall 608-251-0042; 13. 606 S Whitney Way 608-274-1311; 14. 2121 S Park St 608-257-0804; 15. 1725 Northport Dr 608-241-7001; 16. 7810 Mineral Point Rd 608-833-1222; 17. 108 Cottage Grove Rd 608-222-8651; 18. 15 E Main St 608-257-3814; 19. 3710 E Washington Ave 608-242-9483; 20. 4518 Cottage Grove Rd 608-222-3648; 21. 6601 McKee Rd 608-848-8285; 22. 3700 University Ave 608-238-7109; 23. 2909 E Washington Ave 608-244-1301; 24. 7202 Watts Rd 608-276-9393; 25. 4198 Nakoosa Trail 608-241-8808; 26. 3434 E Washington Ave 608-443-5480;
Oregon, WIPosted by
Madison365

Brown County is just the latest local government nationwide to address the health impacts of racism

This piece was produced for the NEW News Lab, a local journalism collaboration in Northeast Wisconsin. Since 2019, more than 170 local governments including counties, cities, and community boards have declared racism to be a public health crisis, according to a county report from Oregon. These declarations have led to responses such as increased funding, research, and coordination to improve health outcomes for communities of color.
Madison, WIPosted by
Madison365

City of Madison, MMSD partner to provide free bus passes to all middle, high school students this summer

All middle and high school students in the Madison Metropolitan School District will get a free Metro Transit bus pass for the summer, the City of Madison announced Thursday. “As the City emerges from COVID-19, residents are hopping back on the bus. This initiative is going to help Madison’s youth access jobs, school, City parks, pools and more this summer,” Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a statement. “In the big picture, our investments in the City’s Metro Forward plan help us achieve climate, equity, and economic goals all at the same time.”
Green Bay, WIPosted by
Madison365

FoxValley365 joins Microsoft-funded local journalism collaborative

Green Bay, WI – Today, the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation and Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region announce the formation of the NEW News Lab (Northeast Wisconsin News Lab), a new collaborative effort providing technology support, capacity building and additional funding to boost local journalism and newsrooms. It includes six news organizations: FoxValley365, The Post-Crescent, Green Bay Press-Gazette, The Press Times, Wisconsin Public Radio, and Wisconsin Watch. The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s Journalism Department is an educational partner, and Microsoft has provided financial support to the community foundation.
Madison, WIPosted by
Madison365

Breaking the Silence Rally

Breaking the Silence Rally will take place Thursday, May 27, 4:30-6 p.m. at the Doyle Administration building. Join student leaders in MMSD as they speak to the needs of LGBTQIA+ youth in Madison and beyond. Together, we can end the cultural silencing of the LGBTQIA+ community. Attend in-person at the Doyle Building or watch the live stream on the JMM Gender Equity Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/jmmgenderequityassociation/
Monona, WIPosted by
Madison365

GSAFE’s 25th annual Celebration of Leadership

GSAFE will host “Celebration of Leadership 2021” on Saturday, June 26, 5 p.m. at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center. This year’s Celebration of Leadership will be held in person at the Monona Terrace outside on the rooftop. The silent auction will be in-person and online. Location as far as inside or virtual will change depending on weather conditions and Dane county’s restrictions at the time of the event.
Madison, WIPosted by
Madison365

12 Rounds with Anthony Cooper

In our new weekly feature 12 Rounds, leaders will answer 12 questions — some light, some heavy — from our Publisher and CEO Henry Sanders to help the community understand them, what they do, and why. Today: Nehemiah Center for Urban Development Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Reentry Services, and Focused Interruption Coalition Director Anthony Cooper.
Madison, WIPosted by
Madison365

2021 Juneteenth Day Celebration

The 32nd Annual Outdoor Celebration of Juneteenth will be held on Saturday, June 19, in Penn Park. This year’s theme is “Black Resilience: Exemplifying Resistance; Past, Present, and Future.”. Juneteenth is a wonderful opportunity to experience the rich history of Black Americans through various forms of entertainment, lectures, visual presentation,...
Dane County, WIPosted by
Madison365

It’s Only 10 Minutes: May 21

Is it ok that the health orders are ending? Dr. Jasmine Zapata, the new Chief Medical Officer at the state DHS Bureau of Community Health Promotion, joins the show today to answer that question as well as to talk health disparities, COVID, vaccine, community health and more. Plus, a new program at Beyond the Page looks to diversify the humanities programming in Dane County’s library.
Dane County, WIPosted by
Madison365

Week in Review for May 22

Here are our most popular stories of the week, brought to you by Catholic Multicultural Center. will call for the release of Jimmie Joshua, whose hip was broken by Dane County deputies in December. produce humanities programming in Dane County libraries. Northwestern Mutual has launched an investment program for Black-owned...
Dane County, WIPosted by
Madison365

Dane County: All COVID restrictions end June 2

Effective on June 2, Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC) will lift all public health orders, including mask requirements, and gathering and capacity limits, according to a press release issued Tuesday. “Today I applaud the 63% of Dane County residents who have gotten vaccinated. This extremely high number allows...
MinoritiesPosted by
Madison365

UW Hospital adds hair care products for Black patients

When a doctor received feedback from a patient that UW Hospital did not have personal care or hygiene products appropriate for Black patients, two nurses sprung into action. After speaking with a patient, Dr. Jeannina Smith became aware of the lack of Black hair products at the hospital. From there, two nurses, Ann Malec and Nicole Vlasak, took the lead, which led to UW Health making hair oil, hair bonnets, hair picks, bristle boar hair brushes and cocoa buttercream available to patients.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Racine County Eye

City’s Tyler-Domer Community Center To Be COVID-19 Vaccination Site

City of Racine – Today, Dottie-Kay Bowersox, the City of Racine Public Health Administrator, and Mayor Cory Mason announced that thanks to a partnership with the State of Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Wisconsin National Guard, another of the City’s community centers, the Tyler-Domer Community Center, will be a COVID-19 community vaccination location for residents on May 21 and 22.