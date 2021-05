TOKYO — The U.S. military in Japan and South Korea reported six new cases of COVID-19 between Friday and 6 p.m. Monday. A South Korean contractor at Camp Humphreys, the headquarters for U.S. Forces Korea south of Seoul, tested positive for the coronavirus respiratory disease on Friday, according to a USFK news release. The contractor is now isolated at a Korean medical facility after having contact with another contractor who had developed COVID-19 symptoms.