UTIKAD, the Association of International Transport and Logistics Services Producers, met with the Delegation of the European Union to Turkey at an online meeting on May 18, 2021. At the meeting, which was attended by the Head of the EU Delegation to Turkey, Ambassador Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut and where UTIKAD Chairman Emre Eldener made a detailed presentation, discussions were held on all components of the sector in general, and also the status of the Turkish logistics sector during the pandemic process and the EU Green Consensus for the sector. The opportunities it brought were evaluated. At the same time, important points for the transportation sector were highlighted for the economic recovery after the pandemic.