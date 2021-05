Sentric Music has hired Bridget O’Gara Bloom as Head Of Sync, North America, and also promoted Patrick Cloherty to Head Of Sync, Europe. “I couldn’t be happier to welcome Bridget into the company”, says CEO Chris Meehan. “Her far reaching experience and network in the US sync market makes her the perfect addition to the division at a time of global expansion. Meanwhile, Patrick’s faultless depth of knowledge of our client base, catalogues and proposition makes this the ideal next step for him. After a landmark year for the sync team at Sentric, it was only right that he has stepped up to take over the European strategy and full team operations. I look forward to seeing the exciting opportunities the two bring in their new roles”.