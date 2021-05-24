newsbreak-logo
4 things to know this week: Forum set for BFA Fairfax principal candidates

By Cameron Paquette Staff Writer
St. Albans Messenger
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's a big week for residents in Fairfax and Montgomery. With their superintendent departing and the principalship at BFA Fairfax opening up, Fairfax residents will be able to weigh in on the high school's next principal this week. Meanwhile, voters in Montgomery will finally be able to weigh in on a couple of ballot items that were revived via petition after initially being voted down on Town Meeting Day earlier this year.

