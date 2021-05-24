newsbreak-logo
Thailand’s Siam Commercial Bank to launch online travel app

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s oldest lender, Siam Commercial Bank Pcl (SCB), said on Monday it plans to launch a hotel booking application next year that does not charge hospitality operators a gross profit fee. The bank said it would launch the app, “Zero GP OTA”, to assist small and medium-sized...

