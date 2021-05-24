“Apologies have never absolved individuals of liability”: Lawyer explains why she declines to retract police report against SMRT Feedback by the Vigilanteh
Apologies have never absolved individuals of liability, as demonstrated in previous cases involving police reports made against high-profile figures who spoke up against discrimination against minorities in Singapore, said lawyer Syazana Yahya on Sunday (23 May). Ms Syazana, who had recently ended her stint as partner at Eugene Thuraisingam LLP,...www.theonlinecitizen.com