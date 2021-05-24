newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

“Apologies have never absolved individuals of liability”: Lawyer explains why she declines to retract police report against SMRT Feedback by the Vigilanteh

By The Online Citizen
theonlinecitizen.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApologies have never absolved individuals of liability, as demonstrated in previous cases involving police reports made against high-profile figures who spoke up against discrimination against minorities in Singapore, said lawyer Syazana Yahya on Sunday (23 May). Ms Syazana, who had recently ended her stint as partner at Eugene Thuraisingam LLP,...

www.theonlinecitizen.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apologies#Islam#Singapore Armed Forces#Criminal Liability#Civil Liability#More Muslim Backlash#Malay Muslim Singaporeans#The Air Force#Navy#The Straits Times#A Muslim Singaporean#Israeli#A Singaporean Muslim#Singaporean Muslims#Non Muslims#Sengkang Grc Mp#Preetipls#Imda#Al Qaeda#National Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
World
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
Country
Singapore
News Break
International Relations
Related
Businesshot96.com

Leonardo investors reject liability action against CEO

MILAN (Reuters) – Shareholders in Leonardo rejected a proposal by activist investor Bluebell Partners to launch a liability action against the Italian defence company’s CEO, the group said on Wednesday. CEO Alessandro Profumo was sentenced last year in the first instance to six years imprisonment for false accounting in his...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Twitter's statement mendacious, says Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Delhi Police on Thursday slammed social media giant Twitter for its statement about "concerns with regards to the use of intimidation tactics by the police" and said such remarks were "devised to seek dubious sympathy". "Twitter's Inc's latest statements are devised to seek dubious...
TrafficAnderson Herald Bulletin

Malaysian official says train crash caused by human error

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A collision between two light rail trains in Kuala Lumpur that injured more than 200 people was caused by a train driver's negligence, according to a preliminary investigation, Malaysia's transport minister said Tuesday. A fully automated metro train carrying 213 passengers collided Monday night with...
Traffictheaseanpost.com

Malaysia Probes Metro Crash That Injured Over 200

Malaysian authorities were on Tuesday investigating a collision between metro trains in Kuala Lumpur that injured more than 200 people, as dramatic accounts emerged of the crash. A packed train collided with another that was empty and heading in the opposite direction at around 8:45 pm (1245 GMT) Monday in...
ChinaPosted by
Daily Herald

Ambassador denied access to trial of Australian in China

BEIJING -- The Australian ambassador to China said it was 'œregrettable' that the embassy was denied access Thursday as a trial was due to start for a Chinese Australian man charged with espionage. Yang Hengjun has been held since arriving in China in January 2019 and has had no access...
Middle Easttheedgemarkets.com

Detention of 'Dr Nur' in Israel; Wisma Putra needs information to assist

KUALA LUMPUR (May 26): The Foreign Affairs Ministry is urging individuals as well as the owners of Instagram accounts @iesya_toh and @nurhelizahelmi to quickly come forward and provide information on ‘Dr Nur’ who is allegedly a Malaysian being held by Israel. Wisma Putra in a statement tonight said any individuals...
Worldthenationalnews.com

Attack on Pakistani journalist Asad Ali Toor prompts social media outcry

A prominent Pakistani journalist was severely beaten up by masked attackers at his home in Islamabad on Tuesday, prompting uproar on social media over the state of press freedom in the country. Asad Ali Toor, who produces a show on Pakistan’s Aaj News network, was known for criticising the country’s...
Chinatheedgemarkets.com

Tajuddin removed as Prasarana chairman after gaffes in handling LRT crash

KUALA LUMPUR (May 26): The Ministry of Finance confirms that Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman has been removed as the chairman of Prasarana Malaysia Bhd with immediate effect. Tajuddin's letter of termination from the Ministry of Finance, signed by its Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, went viral earlier today. The authenticity of the letter was later confirmed by an authorised Ministry of Finance media spokesperson.
Africamwakilishi.com

Mike Sonko Hits Back at EACC over Probe on Unexplained Wealth

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has reacted to reports that he is being probed by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over illicitly acquired wealth. On Tuesday, EACC Chairman Eliud Wabukala said Sonko and three others are under investigation over unexplained wealth amounting to Sh11.5 billion. The others are Samburu...
Immigrationtheedgemarkets.com

Immigration Dept lodges report with MACC over 'Kak Siti' video

PUTRAJAYA (May 27): The Immigration Department today lodged a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over a viral video alleging that a woman from Indonesia known as ‘Kak Siti’ had to pay the Immigration officers to enter the country. Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud in a statement said...
Protestsspectrumnews1.com

Hong Kong tycoon gets 14-month jail term over 2019 protest

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong media tycoon and outspoken pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai was sentenced to more jail time Friday over his role in an anti-government protest in 2019, as authorities step up a crackdown on dissent in the city. Lai and nine others were charged with incitement to...
Public Safetymelodyinter.com

MACC detains former Prasarana chairman Tajuddin on charges of power abuse

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Former Prasarana non-executive chairman Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman was detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday on two charges of abuse of power. Several news portals reported that the Pasir Salak MP and Umno election director was detained after he arrived at the...
Health Serviceszenger.news

Extreme Hoons To Face Jail Time In South Australia

ADELAIDE, Australia — Hoons who drive at extreme speeds will face up to three years in jail under new laws introduced in the South Australian parliament. They will also be hit with a mandatory two-year license ban for a first offense and a five-year ban for any subsequent offense. Attorney-General...