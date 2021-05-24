“Apologies have never absolved individuals of liability”: Lawyer explains why she declines to retract police report against SMRT Feedback by the Vigilanteh

KUALA LUMPUR (May 26): The Ministry of Finance confirms that Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman has been removed as the chairman of Prasarana Malaysia Bhd with immediate effect. Tajuddin's letter of termination from the Ministry of Finance, signed by its Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, went viral earlier today. The authenticity of the letter was later confirmed by an authorised Ministry of Finance media spokesperson.