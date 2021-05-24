Genki ShadowCast review: Play PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch through a laptop
The Genki ShadowCast has limited performance and poor response times, but it is worth it for those on a budget thanks to its affordability and ease of use. The Genki ShadowCast turns your laptop display into a monitor. By plugging the ShadowCast capture card into a console’s HDMI output and connecting the included USB Type-C into a laptop, gamers can directly stream video and audio content from that console onto their PC. This technique does require the Genki Arcade app, but otherwise, it’s an easy-to-use and affordable capture card.www.laptopmag.com