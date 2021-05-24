Genki ShadowCast review: Play PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch through a laptop

Fans of Metal Slug might want to check out Mighty Goose. Think Untitled Goose Game but now the goose has a gun and armor. It’s a lovely morning in space, and you are a heavily-armed goose. Waddle and gun through five different level themes with Mighty Goose’s collectible upgrades, egg-splosive weapons, and companions that stick together like birds of a feather. Two geese are always more destructive than one goose, so combine the chaos in local co-op mode, and make the feathers fly across the galaxy in the quest to destroy the fowl foul Void King once and for all.