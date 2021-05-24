Bitcoin Punctuates Wild Week With a Fresh Bout of Volatility

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s extreme volatility carried into the weekend as the world’s largest cryptocurrency continued to whipsaw investors still reeling from a brutal stretch. The digital token slumped as much as 11% on Sunday, and traded 9.6% lower at $34,432 as of 11 a.m. in London. A day earlier, Bitcoin...

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Alt-Coins

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD), and Alt-Coin Analysis and Charts:. Picking up the pieces but buyers remain wary. Ethereum/Bitcoin spread recovery continues. Last week’s heavy sell-off is gradually being pulled back with the market close to recovering from last Wednesday’s wipe-out. The market still remains in the red over the last seven days and the last three daily candles, including today, highlight an indecisive market held within a narrow trading range. Further consolidation around current levels may well precede a move higher, but volatility still remains at near-record extreme levels and a sudden breakout, either way, cannot be ruled out.For Bitcoin to recover further the $42,000 area needs to be reclaimed.
Bitcoin and Ethereum Target Fresh Weekly Highs, Altcoins Turn Attractive

Bitcoin price remained well supported above the USD 37,000 level. BTC started a fresh increase and it surpassed the USD 38,500 level. It is currently (12:20 PM UTC) showing positive signs and it might surge above USD 40,000 and USD 40,500. Similarly, most major altcoins are trying to gain bullish...
Ethereum (ETH/USD) Strength Outshining Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Recovery

Ethereum, Bitcoin, ETH/USD, BTC/USD Talking Points:. Cryptocurrencies are continuing to show hints of recovery after a really rough two-week-stretch. That recovery does appear to be a little brighter in Ethereum at the moment, which highlights a bigger theme that’s become more prevalent in 2021 as Ether is appearing to steal some of the crypto spotlight from the titan of Bitcoin.
Goldman Sachs: Ethereum Could Be the World’s Dominant Crypto

With bitcoin continuing to slip into oblivion, it is no wonder why so many financial analysts and firms seem to believe that the world’s number one digital currency by market cap is going to get overtaken in the coming weeks and months, and according to a new report from monetary powerhouse Goldman Sachs, executives firmly believe that Ethereum may be on the verge of being king of the crypto space.
BlackRock Still 'Studying' Bitcoin, Wary of Market Volatility

BlackRock is a global investment management company. Image: Shutterstock. Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock, today talked about Bitcoin’s volatility. The CEO has previously shown interest in the cryptocurrency. It’s still too early for the world’s largest asset manager to invest, he said. BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is...
Bitcoin Hovers Around $40,000 After a Wild Week of Trading

The price of bitcoin briefly climbed back above $40,000 on Wednesday morning, a week after its price tumbled 30% to around $30,000. Bitcoin was last trading about 2.3% higher at $38,469.84 by 4:05 p.m. ET. Ethereum's price jumped about 7.2% higher to $2,735.71, while dogecoin's price was 1.8% higher at...
Bitcoin bounces off highs as crypto market volatility increases

Bitcoin fluctuated around the $40,000 level as chartists refocus on key technical factors that may provide clues on where it can go next. The digital asset on Wednesday bounced off its 200-day moving average -- around $40,600 -- highlighting how difficult it may be for it to regain its upward momentum. The coin gave up some of its earlier gains after failing to breach that key level -- it was up 3.8% to trade at $38,612 as of 11:28 a.m. in New York, down from earlier highs of $40,866.
There Are More Wild Swings Ahead for Bitcoin

Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) is the most widely watched cryptocurrency. With a market capitalization of over $712 billion, BTC-USD is also the largest digital asset. BTC-USD hit an all-time high of $64,863.10 in mid-April, pushing many other altcoins to record highs as well. But what a difference a couple of days can make. Investors enjoyed the rally until Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk used Twitter’s (NYSE:TWTR) platform on May 12. He told his followers Tesla “suspended vehicle purchases using bitcoin” due to concerns over climate crisis and the “rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for bitcoin mining.”
Bitcoin edges back from $40,000 as volatility lingers

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Bitcoin climbed back above $40,000 on Wednesday for the first time this week, before edging off its highs, as recent volatility in the cryptocurrency market showed few signs of dampening down. Bitcoin jumped as much as 6.5% to $40,904, before easing back to around $38,797 at...
Will Ethereum Recover Stronger Than Bitcoin? Goldman Sachs Thinks So

What Happened: Ethereum’s daily trading volumes nearly doubled Bitcoin’s on Tuesday, leading market participants to wonder if new money favored the second largest crypto asset over the first. Grayscale’s CEO Michael Sonnenshein confirmed that it wasn’t just retail traders contributing to higher Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) trading volumes. According to the...
Crypto Buyers Should Beware China’s Authorities And The Fed

After posting staggering returns from mid-2020, prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies have fallen by about one third in recent weeks. The price declines have resulted in more than $1 trillion in market value being wiped out in just two weeks. The sell-off began with Elon Musk’s remark...
Bitcoin’s Volatility Is Spilling Over to U.S. Stocks, Study Says

(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s explosive moves are stoking the volatility of U.S. stock futures in haywire trading days, according to Singapore’s DBS Group Holdings Ltd. In a study that concludes the world’s biggest token is no longer a fringe asset class, DBS’s Chief Economist Taimur Baig and Macro Strategist Chang Wei Liang wrote that S&P 500 contracts tend to register bigger swings after Bitcoin spiked up or down by 10% in the span of an hour.
Blockchain May Be ‘an Existential Threat’ to Fidelity, Institutional Head Says

Ex-High School Classmates Are Among the World’s Largest Crypto Holders. (Bloomberg) — Kyle Davies and Su Zhu started Three Arrows Capital at the kitchen table of their apartment in 2012. Now they’re among the world’s biggest crypto holders with a portfolio worth billions of dollars.At least for the moment.Their portfolio was rocked in recent days as environmental concerns over mining, regulatory scrutiny, warnings by Chinese authorities about digital currency payments and a flurry of erratic tweets by Tesla Inc’s Elon Musk whipsawed prices. For Davies, an early investor in the space and an evangelist for the underlying technology, the recent volatility is just a blip, enough perhaps to scare off newbie investors, but not for someone who has experienced far more volatile periods.“Bitcoin’s down 30% off the highs, it’s really not down very much,” the 34-year-old said in an interview from Singapore. “I don’t see anyone really being that spooked.”Former traders for Credit Suisse Group AG, Davies and Zhu, the two are among the Wall Street pioneers who’ve embraced crypto, along with Dan Morehead of Pantera Capital and Mike Novogratz of Galaxy Digital. Now everyone from retail day traders to bankers are jumping in: CNBC reported this month that Aziz McMahon, head of emerging market sales for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in London quit the bank after making a fortune trading cryptocurrencies for himself.While many of the early devotees’ fortunes rose and fell on the currency’s price swings, crypto wealth is quickly turning into real dollars for some, whether through initial public offerings or companies that bring in traditional revenue. Brian Armstrong, co-founder of crypto-wallet Coinbase Global Inc., has a net worth of $9.3 billion after his firm’s IPO, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, while Binance’s Changpeng Zhao created the world’s largest crypto exchange.Grayscale StakeDavies and Zhu, also 34, have resisted talking about their fortune and recommended on social media that crypto billionaires do the same.However, a filing in January revealed the extent of the firm’s influence, when Three Arrows reported it owned a 5.6% stake in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, a $22 billion fund invested solely in the cryptocurrency set up by Barry Silbert.Davies declined to say whether their position had changed or specify how much of the firm’s capital belonged to them. Most of their other direct investments in cryptocurrencies and related companies don’t need to be publicly disclosed.The Grayscale stake made Three Arrows the largest shareholder and would have been worth as much as $2.1 billion in April. The trust’s shares have since tumbled 43% following Musk’s announcement this month that Tesla would suspend accepting the digital currency for purchases of its electric cars because of “rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining” and regulatory clampdowns from China.Despite the environmental spotlight Musk’s tweet placed on Bitcoin, Davies said he doesn’t believe that those concerns apply across cryptocurrency trading as a whole.“There are many cryptocurrencies that are proof-of-stake, which use very little if any electricity,” Davies said. “That is the direction that a lot of crypto is headed in.”A proof-of-stake setup for a digital currency allows users with significant equity positions to verify transactions. That compares with proof-of-work transactions, such as those used in Bitcoin mining, where users have to complete complex math problems to access a coin, consuming much greater volumes of electricity.Derivatives TradersDavies and Zhu attended high school together, then studied at Columbia University in New York before joining Credit Suisse as derivatives traders in Tokyo. After three years at the Swiss bank, they quit and launched Three Arrows Capital to begin trading traditional currencies in emerging markets.“It was a very inefficient market, and that’s where we got our start,” Davies said.Within three years, they went from working in their San Francisco apartment to hiring about 35 people and trading 5% to 10% of all local emerging market currency volumes, he said.They diversified into options, equities and crypto after “bigger and better firms came in and were better than us” in FX emerging-markets trading, Davies said. By 2018, the firm concentrated exclusively on crypto.Their Singapore-based company now runs a fund, DeFiance Capital, that invests in decentralized finance, betting that these businesses will “eat traditional finance over the next decade,” according to the group’s website. Investments include InsurAce, which provides insurance services, and CDEX, a cryptocurrency swap platform.‘Outsized Voices’“We have been long crypto for a while,” Davies said. “We’ve not always been long Ethereum, in fact we’ve been short for periods of time, too. What’s the best way to beat Bitcoin right now? Well it’s just to own Ethereum. The ultimate goal of my book is to outperform Bitcoin.”Davies said that Ethereum is currently the firm’s largest cryptocurrency holding. It has gained 245% this year compared with the U.S. dollar, while Bitcoin is up 29%.Despite the turbulence created by Musk’s tweets, Davies said he’s less worried about the billionaire’s influence on the crypto market with each passing day.“The thing about outsized voices is they usually don’t last very long if they’re used too much,” Davies said. “If he were to tweet every single day, by the end of the year he would have no price impact.”(Updates Ethereum, Bitcoin returns in 20th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
HSBC steers clear of Bitcoin offerings for clients

London-based HSBC Holdings, one of the world’s biggest and Europe’s second largest bank, has no plans to offer Bitcoin or crypto products to its clients, a report on news outlet Reuters said today. “Given the volatility we are not into Bitcoin as an asset class, if our clients want to...
Bitcoin Volatility vs Gold Store of Value

United States Gold Bureau (USGB) is a private distributor of Gold, Silver & Platinum coins from the U.S. Mint and is not affiliated with the U.S. Government. Information on this website is intended for educational purposes only and is not to be used as investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell, or trade any asset that requires a licensed broker. As with all investments there is risk and the past performance of a particular asset class does not guarantee any future performance. The United States Gold Bureau, principals, and representatives do not guarantee to clients that they will realize a profit or guarantee that losses may not be incurred as a result of following its coin collecting recommendations, or upon liquidation of coins bought from the United States Gold Bureau. All content and images are owned by USGB and may not be reproduced without written authorization.
China to Ban Crypto Mining? BTC Exchange Rate Dips

Bitcoin mining in China may be restricted or banned - the value of BTC is dipping. Last week we wrote about China banning cryptocurrency-related services from financial institutions and payment companies, with the People's Bank of China declaring that virtual currencies aren't real money - so they can't be treated as means of payment. It has only just emerged that one Chinese institution is opening a hotline to report suspicious mining operations, and already now China's deputy prime minister is mentioning an intense crackdown on crypto mining, speaking mainly about bitcoin.This may mean that there is a chance that BTC mining farms and mines will be shut down soon.