Two Dead In Fiery Polk County Crash

(Pleasant Hill, IA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a man who was hit and killed by a truck had already been in an accident. Deputies say the man identified as 36-year-old Joshua Haman of Pella walked out of the ditch and onto Highway 163 Tuesday around 10 a-m near Pleasant Hill. He was struck by a truck that carries a roll-off dumpster, and died at the scene. The sheriff’s department says it is believed Haman was in a car that left the highway around five hours earlier and rolled over. Deputies could not find anyone after first discovering the wrecked car. It is not known if Haman was injured in the car rollover.