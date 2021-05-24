newsbreak-logo
Polk County, IA

Two Dead In Fiery Polk County Crash

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Polk County, IA) — Two people are dead after fleeing weekend traffic stop in Polk County and crashing. The Polk County Sheriff’s Department says a deputy stopped a red Dodge Charger for speeding at 1:17 p-m Sunday — and the driver sped away as the deputy approached the car. The deputy gave chase — but gave lost sight of the car as it pulled away at a high speed. A crash was called in a short time later, and the deputy arrived to find the car engulfed in flames at a T-intersection. The fire was too hot to attempt a rescue, and two people were found dead in the car after the fire was put out. No names have been released pending notification of next of kin.

