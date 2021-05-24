newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Davenport, IA

Tibbetts Murder Trial Resumes Today

By Tom Robinson
Posted by 
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago

(Davenport, IA) — The trial of the man accused of murdering University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts will resume this (Monday) morning in Daveport. The prosecution started building its case against Cristhian Bahena Rivera in the first three days of testimony last week. Rivera is charged with first degree-murder in Tibbetts’s death. She disappeared while out on a run in her hometown of Brooklyn in 2018. Prosecutors say Rivera already confessed to the killing and actually led police to Tibbetts’ body.

westerniowatoday.com
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Davenport, IA
Government
Davenport, IA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#University Of Iowa#University Police#Daveport#Testimony#Man#Ia#Resumes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Davenport, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Defense to Present Its Case In Tibbetts Trial

(Davenport, IA) — The defense takes over this morning in the Mollie Tibbetts murder trial after the prosecution rested Monday on the fourth day of the trial. Cristhian Rivera is accused of killing Tibbetts after confronting her as she ran in her hometown of Brooklyn in July of 2018. In a common procedural move, defense attorney, Jennifer Frese asked the judge to throw out the case after the prosecution rested. She said there was little evidence to link Rivera to the crime beyond a forced confession. Judge Joel Yates denied the motion for acquittal — and the trial will resume in the Davenport courtroom at 8:30 a-m today.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa murder suspect blames mystery men for runner’s slaying

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The man on trial for the 2018 abduction and stabbing death of a University of Iowa student is testifying in his own defense, claiming two masked men were responsible for the crime but forced him to take part. The defense called Cristhian Bahena Rivera to the witness stand at his first-degree murder trial Wednesday morning. He admitted that his black car was the one seen on surveillance video circling Mollie Tibbetts while she ran in Brooklyn, Iowa on July 18, 2018, that she ended up in its trunk and that he hid her body in a cornfield. But the farm worker laid out a far different narrative about what happened, denying that he was responsible for stabbing her to death.
Indiana StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Defense Questions Rivera’s Girlfriend In Tibbetts Trial

(Devenport, IA) — The defense in the Mollie Tibbetts murder trial called the former girlfriend of Cristhian Rivera to the stand this (Tuesday) morning. Defense attorney Jennifer Frese questioned Iris Gamboa about Rivera’s demeanor. She asked her if Rivera had ever been violent towards her, or their daughter, and Gamboa responded “No.” Frese asked her if Rivera ever expressed any sort of anger that she believed was excessive. Gamboa replied: “No.” The trial continues this afternoon in Davenport.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Woman pleads not guilty to charges in Iowa infant’s death

PRIMGHAR, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman accused of helping the parents of a slain infant invent a story to cover up the baby’s injuries has pleaded not guilty to being an accessory. The Sioux City Journal reports that 49-year-old Stacie Hurlburt, of Sheldon, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to two counts of accessory after the fact. Police say Hurlburt collaborated with 20-year-old Lawrence Ruotolo Jr. and 21-year-old Brittanee Baker to tell authorities that the 5-month-old girl had been hurt last July by a lamp knocked over by cats in their home. Prosecutors say what really happened was that Ruotolo injured the baby on July 26 when she wouldn’t stop crying. The baby died several days later. Ruotolo and Baker have each pleaded not guilty to two counts of child endangerment.
Davenport, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Agent Questioned About Other Suspects In Tibett’s Death

(Davenport, IA) — The defense Mollie Tibbetts murder trial focused on suspects other than the accused Cristhian Rivera today (Monday) during cross-examination. Defense Attorney Chad Frese questioned D-C-I Special Agent Trent Vileta about Tibbetts’ boyfriend and brought up tips to law enforcement about the man who lived near the field where Tibbetts body was found. He asked the agent if he found it ironic that a man they’d received at least two tips on lived about on quarter-mile from where her body was found. Agent Vileta said, “No, not at all.” Agent Vileta testified that Rivera’s confession had cleared the neighbor. Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in Tibett’s death.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Fish Kill Under Investigation In Northeast Iowa

(West Union, IA) — The Iowa D-N-R is investigating a northeast Iowa fish kill near West Union. The D-N-R says it got a report of dead brown trout below a stormwater drain that flows into Otter Creek and found the fish kill extended at least one mile downstream. Fisheries staff say the trout are more sensitive to temperature changes and chemicals. The report came in around 3 p-m Wednesday and initial tests have not pointed investigators to any particular source of the kill.
Adair County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Adair County Sheriffs release arrest Report

(Greenfield) The Adair County Sheriff’s Office report five arrests. *The Adair Police Department arrested an Atlantic woman for Interference with Official Acts in the early morning hours of May 22. Police charged 27-year old Amanda Jo Herring after refusing to exit the vehicle she was a passenger in when told it would be impounded due to the driver not having insurance. Police cited and released Herring from the scene.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

One Call Lawsuits Settled In Four Counties

(Des Moines, IA) — Four lawsuits brought by the Attorney General in Davis, Marion, Sioux, and Taylor counties for violations of the “Iowa One Call” law have been resolved with civil penalties totaling 24-thousand-500 dollars. The One Call law requires anyone who digs, excavates to first contact the Iowa One Call center to locate underground utilities. The lawsuits that were settled are in Davis County, where Titan Soil, was accused of conducting excavations to repair a pond tile outlet and remove trees at a property in Bloomfield without giving the proper 48-hour notice. They agreed to a 65-hundred dollar settlement. The lawsuit in Marion County said on two separate occasions in December 2019 and June 2020, Van Den Broek Concrete failed to provide 48-hour notice and proceeded with excavations to remove and replace sidewalk and driveways in Pella. They paid seven-thousand dollars. The lawsuit in Sioux County said I-D Excavating and Tiling failed to provide 48 hours notice of planned excavations to install drainage tile in Boyden. They paid a six-thousand dollar civil penalty. In Taylor County, the lawsuit said J-N-C Construction began excavations to install drainage tile without a 48-hour notice, and they paid a five-thousand-dollar civil penalty.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa woman pleads guilty in $1.5 million embezzlement

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — The former manager of a Denison credit union has admitted participating in a nearly $1.5 million embezzlement scheme. Janine Keim pleaded guilty Monday to making false statements. She and another employee were accused of embezzling $1.48 million from Consumers Credit Union, which is now called Colbalt Credit Union from May 2012 to March 2018. Prosecutors say Keim filed false reports to auditors and administrators to conceal the amount of missing money. The credit union’s former head teller, Brenda Jensen, of Denison, pleaded guilty in October to embezzlement. She is scheduled for sentencing in June.
Creston, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Creston Man arrested on Warrants for Harassment and Weapons Charges

(Creston) Police arrested 32-year old Kyle Anderson of Creston man at the Union County Law Enforcement Center on a Union County Warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of 1st – degree harassment, carrying weapons, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, 1st offense, and three counts of controlled substance violations.
Harlan, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Harlan Police Report

(Harlan) The Harlan Police Department arrested two women on warrants. Jeannie Kay Kleymann, 36, of Harlan, was arrested following a traffic stop on May 20th on an active Pottawattamie County warrant. Kleymann was transported to the Shelby County Jail. Paula Kathryn Koester, 33, of Harlan, was arrested following a traffic...
West Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Madison County Man arrested in Connection with Hit-and-Run Death

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police have made an arrest in the hit-and-run death earlier this month of a woman on Interstate 35 in West Des Moines. Police say 19-year-old Frank Alan Davidson, of Earlham, was arrested late Monday on charges of vehicular homicide while under the influence, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death of 38-year-old Stephanie Waddell, of Oskaloosa. Waddell’s body was found on May 9 off the shoulder of the interstate. In court documents, investigators say an Iowa Transportation Department camera captured video of Davidson’s vehicle swerving off the interstate just before midnight on May 8 and hitting Waddell. Police say witnesses reported Davidson was seen drunk at a party the night of the crash.
Atlantic, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Police Report

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department reports two arrests and two citations. Richard Keasey, 41, of Atlantic, was arrested May 20th for Operating While under the Influence 1st. He was taken to the Cass County Jail and booked in. Lindsay Pellett, 45, of Atlantic, was arrested May 21st for Operating While...
Fort Dodge, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Fort Dodge Woman Sentenced For Bilking Veteran

(Fort Dodge, IA) — A Fort Dodge woman who admitted she used a power of attorney to defraud an elderly disabled veteran out of more than 120-thousand dollars was sentenced to more than two years in federal prison today. Forty-year-old Janice Kay Jurgensen had pled guilty to one count of wire fraud. Prosecutors say Jurgensen used the man’s debit card to buy food, gas, and even pay the fees for a dating website. Jurgensen drained the victim’s life savings and he was unable to pay for his nursing home care. She was ordered to make 122-thousand dollars in restitution to her victim’s conservator.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Jury finds Des Moines landlord discriminated against some

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Polk County jury has found that a Des Moines landlord discriminated against potential tenants based on their religion and national origin and ordered him to pay $50,000. The Des Moines Register reports the jury award came last week in a lawsuit against Patrick Knueven brought by the Des Moines Civil and Human Rights Commission. The commission said it received a complaint in 2015 from a woman who said Knueven treated her unfairly when he saw that she wore a hijab. The commission then carried out an undercover investigation in which various people met with Knueven or toured his properties. The commission said it built a case that Knueven quoted higher rent prices than advertised and acted with hostility toward nonwhite people with foreign accents or who identified as Muslim.
Davenport, IAnewsnationnow.com

Jury selection to begin in trial for suspect in death of Mollie Tibbetts

DAVENPORT, Iowa (NewsNation Now) — The trial of the man charged with killing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts will begin Monday with jury selection. Cristhian Bahena Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of 20-year-old Tibbetts. Tibbetts disappeared in July 2018 while out for a run in...
Brooklyn, IAKCCI.com

Rivera Trial: Jury selection expected to last two days

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Cristhian Bahena Rivera trial begins Monday with jury selection. Rivera accused of killing University of Iowa student, Mollie Tibbetts. Tibbetts was just 20 years old when she disappeared in July of 2018, while on a run in her hometown of Brooklyn. Prosecutors say Cristhian Bahena Rivera...