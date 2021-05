With the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine approved for children between the age of 12-15 years, here's how to get your child registered for Covid vaccine in Singapore. The Covid-19 vaccinations are underway and while it initially began for senior citizens on the island, the government is slowly and steadily adding more doses for other age groups as well. However, the vaccines were originally developed only for people above the age of 16 years, leaving children vulnerable.