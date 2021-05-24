Roscrea Ravens u14 and u16 girls return to the pitch

It happened in a flash, two goals, in under a minute, but that was all the Hillcrest Ravens needed to keep their season going as they got revenge on Central Lee 2-0 Thursday in the opening round of the class 1A substate playoffs. The Hawks had beaten the Ravens in Donnellson in overtime earlier this season. After 31 scoreless minutes to open the match the Ravens struck twice, the first a Jorge Canchola goal, the second a Will Kolck tally to put Hillcrest up 2-0. Noah Miller assisted on both goals. That lead would hold into the break, and through the entire second half thanks to the back line and Aiden Krabill’s six saves in goal for a clean sheet. With the win, Hillcrest is now 9-5 on the season and advances to Monday’s substate semifinal against No. 1 Burlington Notre Dame on the road.