Audubon County, IA

State Auditor Rob Sand to be in Audubon County Friday afternoon

 4 days ago

Iowa’s Auditor of State, Rob Sand has announced there will be an outdoor Townhall meeting in Audubon County as part of his 99 county tour for 2021. The event takes place 1-p.m. Friday, May 28th at Albert the Bull Park, and it is open to the public. Auditor Sand will...

Audubon County, IA1380kcim.com

220th Street In Audubon County Closed Through Thursday For Bridge Repairs

The Audubon County Road Department announced this (Monday) morning the start of road construction on 220th street just south of Audubon. County officials say nearly 1.4 miles of 220th between Kingbird and Lark Avenues will be closed for bridge repairs at the East Nishnabotna River crossing. Crews are expected to remain on scene through Thursday, May 13 at 4 p.m., and motorists are asked to use alternative routes while construction is ongoing. Questions about the project should be directed to the Audubon County Road Department at 712-563-4286 or through the email addresses included below.
Adair County, IAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adair, Audubon, Black Hawk, Boone, Bremer, Butler, Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 14:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Adair; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Dallas; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Story; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright Extreme Fire Danger Northwest Half Of Iowa Today .Strong southwest winds, very warm temperatures, and low relative humidity along with mostly dry fuels are combining to produce extreme fire conditions across northern and western, into central Iowa this afternoon. Elevated fire conditions are expected elsewhere across southern and eastern Iowa. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR EXTREME FIRE CONDITIONS. * AFFECTED AREA...Portions of western, central and northern Iowa. * WIND...Southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph, gusting in excess of 45 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...15 to 20 percent this afternoon, then slowly climbing later in the day. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.