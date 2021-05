We know a lot about the causes of relationship breakups, thanks largely to the work of John Gottman at the University of Oregon. In one study of couples with nursery-age children his team were able to predict with 93.6 per cent accuracy which pairs would split up within three years. In another – this time with newlyweds – the team predicted with 87 per cent accuracy which pairs would separate within 4-6 years and with 81 per cent accuracy which would go their separate ways within 7-9 years.