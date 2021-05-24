newsbreak-logo
Shenandoah woman arrested Saturday on burglary & other charges

Police in Shenandoah report officers were dispatched Saturday to an area in the 200 block of N. Monroe Street, for a report of a woman in an unoccupied residence without the owner’s permission. Prior to officers’ arrival, the woman, who apparently realized she was being watched, proceeded across the street to another residence. Officers located 28-year-old Joscelyn Coleman, of Shenandoah, hiding in a garage in the 200 block of N. Monroe. Coleman was subsequently arrested for Attempted Burglary in the 3rd Degree, an aggravated misdemeanor, and Felony Burglary in the 3rd Degree.

