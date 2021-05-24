Shenandoah woman arrested Saturday on burglary & other charges

(Shenandoah) – Legendary local law enforcement figures joined today’s officers in a solemn ceremony in Shenandoah Monday evening. “Taps” were played at the end of Shenandoah’s annual Police Walk ceremony. Local residents joined the city’s police officers, members of the Page County Sheriff’s Office and retired law enforcement personnel in the traditional walk from the City Hall gazebo to the city’s public safety center. Participants placed 119 American flags on the safety center’s front lawn, representing the number of officers nationwide killed in the line of duty in 2021 thus far. Shen PD officers speaking in the gazebo prior to the walk praised citizens for their continued support of law enforcement during a trying year. Assistant Police Chief Tom Johnson spoke of facing unprecedented challenges in 2020.