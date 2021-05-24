New, lower projection: 700 Iowa restaurants & bars closed for good during pandemic
(Radio Iowa) – The C-E-O of the Iowa Restaurant Association says updated information suggests fewer restaurants and bars in Iowa have closed during the pandemic than was expected. Jessica Dunker says initial estimates indicated about a thousand restaurants and bars in Iowa that were operating in March of 2020 would close. “We’re projecting now that it’s probably going to be closer to 700, which is more in the 12% range,” Dunker says, “and we’ll take that.”www.kjan.com