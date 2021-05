If you have ever hired anyone, you probably already know there is no such thing as a perfect hire. That is mostly because there is no such thing as the perfect human. There is no perfect height or weight or size or IQ… You get the idea. As long as you are hiring humans, you will be stuck with a mixed bag ranging from insanely great to shockingly horrible. Even with the most lax hiring practices, you are unlikely to hit either of the extremes. But you always want to come as close to one end while pushing as far away from the other as possible. This is where employee background checks come into play.